These 4 Journey Songs From the 1980s Have Surprisingly Gorgeous Lyrics

Few rock bands ruled the 80s as much as Journey did. Known for their tight harmonies and pulsating rhythms, the group had hit after hit at radio. Most fans know their songs by the sound, but these four Journey songs from the 80s all have surprisingly gorgeous lyrics as well.

“Open Arms”

A multi-platinum hit for Journey, “Open Arms” came out as a single in 1982. From their Escape album, the ballad is written by band members Steve Perry and Jonathan Cain.

“Open Arms” says, “Living without you, living alone / This empty house seems so cold / Wanting to hold you, wanting you near / How much I wanted you home / But now that you’ve come back, turned night into day / I need you to stay / So now I come to you with open arms / Nothing to hide, believe what I say / So here I am with open arms / Hoping you’ll see what your love means to me / Open arms.”

Cain had the melody mostly written when he brought it to Perry. Ironically, according to Songfacts, the rest of the band disliked the song, and did not want to record “Open Arms”. It remains one of their most successful singles.

“Ask The Lonely”

“Ask The Lonely” isn’t as well-known as some of Journey’s other hits, but it is a fan favorite. Written by Perry and Cain, “Ask The Lonely” is on the soundtrack for the 1983 Two Of A Kind film. It also appears on Journey’s 1988 Greatest Hits record.

The anthemic song says, “Picking up the pieces / Something more to believe in / As you search the embers / Think what you had, remember / Hang on, don’t go let go now / You know, with every heartbeat / We love, nothing comes easy / Hang on, ask the lonely.”

“Faithfully”

Arguably one of Journey’s most popular songs, “Faithfully” came out in 1983. On their Frontiers record, “Faithfully” is written solely by Cain.

“Faithfully” says, “They say that the road ain’t no place to start a family / Right down the line it’s been you and me / And lovin’ a music man ain’t always what it’s supposed to be / Oh, girl, you stand by me / I’m forever yours / Faithfully.”

Inspired by Cain’s own marriage, he later tried unsuccessfully to have both Garth Brooks and Tim McGraw with Faith Hill record the romantic song.

“Only The Young”

Out as a single in 1985, the song is both on Journey’s Frontiers record, and part of the soundtrack for the Vision Quest film, out the same year. Written by Perry and Cain, along with band member Neal Schon, “Only The Young” was later first recorded by the band Scandal in 1984.

“Only The Young” says, “Shadows of a golden age / A generation waits for dawn / Brave carry on / Bold and the strong / Only the young can say / They’re free to fly away / Sharing the same desire / Burnin’ like wildfire.”

