I Can’t Stop Crying Over This Colorado Buffaloes Superfan Breaking Down as 54,000 Fans Serenade Her for Her 100th Birthday

The 2024-25 college football season is in full swing, and all eyes are on the University of Colorado Buffaloes. NFL legend Deion Sanders arrived last year in Boulder saddled with lofty expectations and a program that managed just one win the year before. After going 4-8 in his inaugural season, Coach Prime and the Buffs are back with a vengeance, currently sitting at 7-2.

Peggy Coppom is more familiar than most with the football program’s ups and downs. The 99-year-old superfan has missed just a handful of home games since she began regularly attending Buffs games in the 1940s. Ahead of Coppom’s 100th birthday Tuesday (Nov. 19), she watched her beloved Buffs triumph 49-24 over the Utah Utes. However, that wasn’t the only gift Coach Sanders had in store for her.

54,000 Colorado Buffaloes Serenade “Miss Peggy”

Since the 1940s, “Miss Peggy” and her twin sister, Betty, have showed up to Folsom Field in matching yellow-and-black attire to cheer on their beloved Colorado Buffaloes. While Betty sadly passed away in 2020, Peggy has remained a sideline fixture.

During the Buffs’ 49-24 rout of the Utah Utes Saturday (Nov. 16), the commentator informed the entire stadium of “a very special someone’s” upcoming big day. Then, the soon-to-be centenarian was moved to tears as 54,000 of her closest friends serenaded her with “Happy Birthday.”

And if you were having a bad day, you won’t be anymore after watching this video.

ALL THE EMOTIONS. 🥹 🎂



The Colorado fanbase serenaded Miss Peggy, a Buffaloes superfan, for her 100th birthday. pic.twitter.com/4rz0mjmmCM — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) November 17, 2024

Miss Peggy Is Going Bowling

When Deion Sanders took the reins at the Colorado Buffaloes program, his first order of business was a personal visit to Miss Peggy’s home.

University of Colorado head football coach Deion Sanders surprises 98-year-old superfan Peggy Coppom at her home. pic.twitter.com/bntfjMyT5X — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) January 27, 2023

An unlikely friendship sprang from that encounter. Sanders promised the superfan that she would see the Colorado Buffaloes in a bowl game under his tutelage. And the Buffs fulfilled that promise Oct. 27 with their sixth win, a 34-23 victory at home over Cincinnati.

Coach Prime and Colorado make a call to Miss Peggy after fulfilling the milestone of getting her to a Bowl Game❤️🦬 pic.twitter.com/l8SehaBcJC — GUCCE🦬🐦‍⬛ (@gucceCU) October 27, 2024

