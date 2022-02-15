Congratulations to all our March/April 2022 Lyric Contest winners! Read the winning lyrics for first through fourth place, below.

1st Place

“Out Where The Wind Blows Free” by Dan Edwards

Don’t dig a hole for me, boys, don’t dig a hole for me,

Just set my rump on a cactus stump, out where the wind blows free.

I stayed in the saddle, for every battle, this old world threw at me,

Now it’s harvest time, for a crop divine, out where the wind blows free.



Don’t shed a tear for me, boys, don’t shed a tear for me,

Have a celebration of my graduation, with a sure ‘nuf jamboree.

I fought the fray, every day, to do what was needed of me,

Now I’ll rest, as Heaven’s guest, out where the wind blows free.



Out where the wind blows free, boys, out where the wind blows free.

There’s a brand new start, for every humble heart, down on bended knee.

Out where the wind blows free, yes, out where the wind blows free,

No need to roam because I’m goin’ home, out where the wind blows free.



Don’t feel sorry for me, boys, don’t feel sorry for me,

I persevered, and then I cheered, with every victory.

I planted the seeds and met the needs of the children God gave to me.

Now I’m gonna rest, as Heaven’s guest, out where the wind blows free.



Out where the wind blows free, boys, out where the wind blows free,

There’s a brand new start, for every humble heart, down on bended knee.

Oh, out where the wind blows free, yes, out where the wind blows free,

No need to roam because I’m goin’ home…

Out where the wind blows free.

2nd Place

“Last Drop” by Eric Traul

LAST DROP

(TO HONOR GEORGE FLOYD)



(CHORUS)

(It was the last drop) (echo & repeat 1x)

It was the last drop of rain

That finally made the levee break.

It was the last shot of pain

That was more than we could take.

It was the last drop. (echo & repeat 1x)

It was the last stick of straw

That finally broke the camel’s back.

It was the truth of what we saw

To be American and Black.

It was the last straw. (Echo & repeat 1x)



(VERSE 1)

It was South Minneapolis

The twenty-fifth of May

It was back in 2020

Just an ordinary day.

It was the last drop. (echo)

The cops were on patrol

It was the age of quarantine

But the corner store was open

There were people on the scene.

It was the last drop. (echo & repeat 1x)



(VERSE 2)

There was a forgery in progress

According to a call

Someone passed a funny $20

He was big and black and tall.

It was the last drop. (echo)

Mr. Floyd was in his car

When they arrived upon the scene

They were full of chauvinism

They were zealous, they were green.

It was the last drop. (echo & repeat 1x)



(VERSE 3)

So they pulled a gun and pulled him out

And pushed him to the ground

Then they pinned him to the pavement

As the people gathered ‘round.

It was the last drop. (echo)

They tried him and convicted him

And sentenced him to death

And for nine and twenty-nine

They deprived him of his breath.

Until the last drop (echo)

It was the last drop. (echo)



(CHORUS)

It was the last drop of rain

That finally made the levee break.

It was the last shot of pain

That was more than we could take.

It was the last drop. (echo & repeat 1x)It was the last stick of straw

That finally broke the camel’s back.

It was the truth of what we saw

To be American and Black.

It was the last straw. (Echo & repeat 1x)



(VERSE 4)

But it was filmed from every angle

And the camera doesn’t lie.

It was a public execution

And the public saw him die.

It was the last drop. (echo)

Saw him pleading for his mother

Heard him beg for them to stop

But he was just another victim

Of murder by a cop.

It was the last drop. (echo & repeat 1x)



(VERSE 5)

But it wasn’t just another neck or just another knee

It was a final guilty verdict on police brutality

It was the last drop. (echo)

It was the people standing up against the power of the State

And now the people got the power but the hour’s getting late.

It was the last drop. (echo & repeat 1x)

Justice is the battle cry, the battle’s in the street

Fighting off the fascists, turning up the heat

It was the last drop. (echo)

‘Cause the levy finally broke and now the wave is coming down

It’s a baptism in justice and it’s coming to your town.

It was the last drop. (echo & repeat 1x)



(CHORUS)

It was the last drop of rain

That finally made the levee break.

It was the last shot of pain

That was more than we could take.

It was the last drop. (echo & repeat 1x)

It was the last stick of straw that finally broke the camel’s back.

It was the truth of what we saw

To be American and Black.

It was the last straw. (Echo & fade out)

3rd Place

“Twenty More Candles” by Doc Strassberg

Lyrics: [Verse]

Morning comes calling, our spirits will rise

Coffee is brewing, wipe sleep from your eyes

Wake up the kids put the dog back outside

Some of us walk there and some of us ride

Greetings are shared as the crowd fits in place

Take a deep breath and anticipate grace

Nobody noticed him hiding in back

Now on his feet and they hear the first crack



[Chorus]

They were raising their voices

For the maker to hear

They were raising their hands

As the moment grew near

Twenty more candles would flicker and fade

Twenty more candles would join the parade



[Verse]

Some left there running and others would crawl

Twenty were carried and witnessed by all

Written in blood on the halls of belief

Brothers and sisters now live in our grief

Leaves in the gutter a rake in the yard

Mailboxes fill up with letters and cards

Balls in the bushes, a car on a jack

Pots on the boil because no one came back



[Chorus]

They were raising their voices

For the maker to hear

They were raising their hands

As the moment grew near

Twenty more candles would flicker and fade

Twenty more candles would join the parade



[Bridge]

Gather again in the mist on the hill

The sun’s trying hard but it can’t cut the chill

Call out the names as we add up the bill

Just like we have and I guess that we will



[Chorus]

They were raising their voices

For the maker to hear

They were raising their hands

As the moment grew near

Twenty more candles would flicker and fade

Twenty more candles would join the parade

4th Place

“24 Miles to Mobile” by Lauren Smith

Verse:

She said I’ll pray for you, I’ll write you every day

Straightened my new uniform and watched me drive away

Posted to a strange land half a world from home

Wearing holes in her letters, feeling so alone

There were times I thought I’d never make it back

Now I’m winding out this Tahoe laying hard on the gas



Chorus:

It’s twenty-four miles to Mobile

Twelve more exits and she’ll

Wake up to the sound of gravel underneath my wheels

Six more songs on the radio

How fast can this Chevy go?

Gonna hold her in my arms and tell her how I feel

Twenty-four miles to Mobile

And she’s mine…



Verse:

She was just a freckled girl the summer I turned ten

Yankees cap, emerald eyes, a crooked little grin

Swore to be friends forever, crossed our hearts and hoped to die

Her memory kept me going as the weeks and months went by

Now there’s a thin line between friendship and love

I finally crossed over and thank God above it’s only



Chorus:

Eighteen miles to Mobile

Nine more exits and she’ll

Wake up to the sound of gravel underneath my wheels

Four more songs on the radio

How fast can this Chevy go?

Gonna hold her in my arms and tell her how I feel

Eighteen miles to Mobile

And she’s mine…



Bridge:

I don’t know if she feels the same

But there’s one thing that I know

I miss that girl more and more

With every mile I go, but it’s just



Chorus:

Twelve more miles to Mobile

Six more exits and she’ll

Wake up to the sound of gravel underneath my wheels

Three more songs on the radio

How fast can this Chevy go?

Gonna hold her in my arms and tell her how I feel

Twelve more miles to Mobile

And she’s mine…

Honorable Mentions

“The Measure Of A Man” by Jerry Silverstein

“Like Daddy Did” by Cody Clark

“My Hurricane” by Ryan Sanderson

“Six New Strings” by Paul Bethel

“Car Crash Survivors” by Hank Erwin

“Never Left Home” by Wyatt Cote

“Sinner on the Skids” by Joe Appleby

“Little Me” by Carson Millican

“Watching The River Drift By” by Jeffrey Strawn

“Watch ‘Em Grow” by Bryan Lanning

Photo courtesy of Dan Edwards.