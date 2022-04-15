Congratulations to all our May/June 2022 Lyric Contest winners! Read the winning lyrics for first through fourth place, below.

1st Place

“Ain’t No Wrong Way” by Rachel Gore with Thomm Jutz

Verse 1

I’d always searched for definition

Quick to find the right decision

Spent my life on one clear mission

And left no room for doubt.

I always tried to play it nice

But never took my own advice

Lately, I’ve been thinking twice

Here’s what I figured out:

Chorus

There ain’t no wrong way to be

That’s what I had to learn

There’s just the right way for me

At each and every turn.

And that’s the silver lining at the end of the day-

There ain’t no wrong way.

Verse 2

Living up to expectations

Every task, an obligation

Hiding all of my frustrations

Won’t show the path ahead

And so I had to reconfigure

Thinking smaller, not always bigger

It ain’t about what I deliver

But what I love instead.

Chorus

There ain’t no wrong way to be

That’s what I had to learn

There’s just the right way for me

At each and every turn.

And that’s the silver lining at the end of the day-

There ain’t no wrong way.

Verse 3

So what to do with this great lesson?

It’s up to me and you I’m guessing

And that may be the greatest blessing

For anyone to find.

Chorus

There ain’t no wrong way to be

That’s what I had to learn

There’s just the right way for me

At each and every turn.

And that’s the silver lining at the end of the day-

There ain’t no wrong way.

2nd Place

“Blue Roses” by Mamie Foreman

If sorrow could kill

I’d be in the ground

If lonely could sing

It’d be the only sound

If wishes had wings

I’d be there with you

But not all wishes

Get to come true

And If the tears that I cry

Keep falling down

There’s gonna be blue roses

All over this town

If trouble was easy

I would be free

You’d be here

Not a memory

If I could muster

The weakness in me

I’d be the happiest fool

Of the century

But if the tests that I cry

Keep falling down

There’s gonna be blue roses

All over this town

If pride were a light load

I could set at your heal

It’s you I’d be holding

This wouldn’t be real

And if the tears that I cry

Keep falling down

You’re gonna see blue roses

All over this town

Oh the tears that I cry

They keep falling down

And you can see blue roses

All over this town

Yeah you can see blue roses

All over this town

3rd Place

“The Watchman Of Spokane” by Clayton Ryan

Verse

I walked a path in the towering pines just south of Old Keystone

To a ghostly spot that time forgot for 90 years or so

There’s plenty of holes for an ankle to roll where they dug up an underground fortune

A lonely barn, a few old cars, and the house of the silver mine foreman

Verse

Now back in 76, a thousand shovels and picks were tearing at the earth below

James Shepard came to make his name all the way from southern Wisco

He worked Spokane with an axe in hand til he jumped on an unkept claim

He drove his stake but a man called Frank had already given his name

Chorus

In a lonely grave in a long-gone town

There’s a lonesome man buried six feet underground

A silver miner’s fate in someone else’s hands

Now he lays in silence, the Watchman of Spokane

Verse

It was common enough when a claim went untouched that another man could make his stay

But when Frank and his son heard what James had done they knew there was Hell to pay

Those rats had stolen that land before and they let the papers wither

They had their sights on Shepard’s head and set out after dinner.

Verse

On a stormy eve in the grass and the weeds, Jim was out searching for his cattle

He was roaming around and he let his guard down when he heard that Frank Cox rattle

“You son of a bitch, you’ve driven your last stake!” and he pulled the trigger of his gun

Jim was shot and onward he fought, towards home he made his run.

Verse

With no time to waste his wife made haste and a neighbor rode on towards town

It was 17 miles and the lightning was wild, the rain kept on coming down

And Jim held on til the break of dawn when he uttered his final breath

“It was Frank and his son with a loaded shotgun, that sent me to my death”

Chorus

In a lonely grave in a long-gone town

There’s a lonesome man buried six feet underground

A silver miner’s fate in someone else’s hands

Now he lays in silence, the Watchman of Spokane

Verse

Now the funeral was short and the anger in scores for the death of man they all treasured

And no man’s neck ever hung from the deck for the murder of James F. Shepard

When the preacher asked “who?” the townsfolk knew and they pointed up past the rocks

The killing was done by the father and son of the house of old Frank Cox

Chorus

In a lonely grave in a long-gone town

There’s a lonesome man buried six feet underground

A silver miner’s fate in someone else’s hands

Now he lays in silence, the Watchman of Spokane

4th Place

“Little” by Pat Watters

(V1)I’m worn out from a week of work,

and my back is sore.

But I’m down her pushin’ choo choo trains

on the livin’ room floor.

Cuz they’re only little, for a little while.

(V2) I could list about a hundred things

I should be gettin’ done.

But I’m pitchin’ to my 8-year-old

and he’s hittin’ home runs.

Cuz they’re only little, for a little while.

(C) And I can’t wait to see the men they’ll be.

But they’re growin’ up like sycamore trees.

And I want their favorite memory of me

To be a man who wasn’t scared to be

Little, for a little while.

(V3) I try to choose my words these days

try to make ’em count.

I don’t always get ’em right when there’s

little ears around.

But they’re only little, for a little while.

(v4) So I hold their mama close to me.

and kiss her on the cheek.

Tell ’em someday find someone

loves them like she loves me.

Cuz they’re only little, for a little while.

(to Chorus)

Honorable Mentions

“Wedding Band” by Mallory Johnson with Ryan Sorestad

“I Will Remember” by Jacob Rice with Mark Elliott

“All Hat, No Cattle” by Haley Brown with Jack Hackett

“War on Rewind” by Liam Hale

“To Helena and Back Again” by Lauren Smith with Jason Davis

“Harlan County Math” by Hal ODell with Greg Wilson

“Wild Blue” by James Maltese

“The Wolf and The Lamb” by Laura Glyda

“Christmas Far From Home” by Jim Chalker

“Origami” by Julie Nolen

