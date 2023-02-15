March/Apr 2023 Lyric Contest

Congratulations to all our March/April 2023 Lyric Contest winners. Read the winning lyrics for the first through fourth place, below.

1st Place – “Christine”

By Lacy Green

Lyrics:

V1

Christine was pristine as a white collared shirt

Spent Sundays singing in the choir at church

Where the preacher would teach her the husband comes first

And the congregation said amen

V2

Christine was fifteen and left in a lurch

How do you say no when they taught you to serve

And the boy down the street claims it’s what he deserves

And the politicians said amen

CHORUS

Now the whole world is weighing in

On the weight that she’s carrying

But nobody’s listening

To Christine

V3

Christine was between a hard place and a rock

The boy down the street says he don’t want to talk

Walking home with a pamphlet stuck down in her sock

And the protestors all said amen

CHORUS

BRIDGE/OUTRO

The snake and the apple

The rib from his side

The Marys and Marthas

The mail-order brides

The father, the son

And the holy duress

The shade of your lipstick

The length of your dress

The placebo pills

And the purity rings

Victoria’s Secret

Anti-aging creams

The sluts and the spinsters

The sweet ingenue

The pepper spray keychain

The burden of proof

The things that they say

The things that they mean

And how nobody’s listening

Nobody’s listening to Christine

2nd Place – “Sky Without Stars”

By David Taub

Lyrics:

You never recover, you only adjust

What you remember is just never enough

Some things you discover as you shake off the dust

Those forgotten pieces in the story of us

Her keys on the counter, the calendar hearts

Her voice in the shower singing both parts

The world was a tower but the shadow was ours

My life without her is a sky without stars

They say it gets better, I’m sure that it does

That sky was brighter, I’m sure that it was

Now more than ever I stare up above

With blame more than wonder but not more than love

Her dress on the hanger, the mess in her car

The times that I’d thank her when times got real hard

The world was a tower but the shadow was ours

My life without her is a sky without stars

When you’re searching for answers you’re shoveling smoke

You spend hope like currency till you go broke

The doctors’ appointments the calendar marks

Her cries getting louder, my prayers in the dark

The days spent around her, the hours apart

When the cold empty quiet knows who you are

The world was a tower but the shadow was ours

My life without her is a sky without stars

The places you’d go to

Now seem so far

No one to come home to

No plans left to start

There’s small acts of kindness then faith in a spark

A sound in the silence, a light in the dark

3rd Place – “The Old Yellow Chaise Lounge”

By Peter Sheardy

Lyrics:

That old yellow chaise lounge

Oh the stories it could tell

From laughter in the morning

To midnight tears that fell

It’s a novel bound in vinyl

With rust upon its spine

Words of Ernest Hemingway

And songs of Patsy Cline

It’s a living contribution

Of everything that’s died

From childhood and innocence

To promises and pride

Yah that old yellow chaise lounge

Was a summertime companion

For sleepin’ off a bender

Or hosting wild abandon

It was the talk of many parties

The boast of many men

The blush of many girls

But all sacred in the end

It was as humble as a cradle

Regal as a throne

Perfect to hold a couple

Or just right to be alone

And that old yellow chaise lounge

It never gave into time

It still could make sweet music

And mumbled words to rhyme

But one day it finally happened

We all know the story well

It was not a change in weather

But a change in personnel

It wound up in a landfill

With other people’s souvenirs

And ain’t it kind of funny

It still matters all these years…

4th Place – “Fool’s Form of Torture”

By Jessie Che

Lyrics:

Verse

Diggin’ thru ash for the least burnt cigarettes

Finding ones ain’t quite done yet

He eyes a few with a shadow of a smile

The red is faded, along with time,

But he doesn’t mind

Verse

This treasure trove he mines, in a whisky glow

Should have been gone, so long ago

But it’s the only way to touch her again

So with half a dozen in his hand,

He kisses her again

Chorus

(It’s a) Fool’s form of torture

The torch he carries for her

In the silence of the lonely night

He brings her back, in a strike

N’ he burns his fingers, but he doesn’t care…..

He’ll hold onto anything……to prove… she once was there…..

Fool’s form of torture——————-

Verse

The candlelight glows off the silver in their home

Like the cross on her chest’s last breath

Is ending this the only way to free his mind?

Wishing he could see things straight

He stumbles to the safe

Chorus

(It’s a) Fool’s form of torture

The torch he carries for her

In the silence of the lonely night

He brings her back, in a strike

N’ he burns his fingers, but he doesn’t care…..

He’ll hold onto anything … To prove … she once was there …

Fool’s form of torture…

Bridge

He wakes in the sun, to what he didn’t want to see

It’s time at last to find, a new reason to breathe

Chorus 2

(It’s a) Fool’s form of torture

The torch he carried for her

Although there are quiet nights

Art glows of her living light

N’ he works his fingers

Creating things with care

Something to hold on to, to prove… she once was there…

Something to hold on to, to prove… she once was there…

Photo courtesy of Lacy Green