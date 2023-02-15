Watch: Bruce Springsteen Accidentally Hits Guitar Tech in Head with Guitar

If The Boss injures a crew member during a live show, does he get extra special worker’s comp?
That might be the question Bruce Springsteen’s guitar tech Kevin Buell is asking after the live show assistant got struck in the head with Springsteen’s electric guitar at a recent show.
During a concert on February 3 at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena, Springsteen threw his sunburst Telecaster to his tech, but missed or misjudged the toss. The electric guitar hit the tech squarely in the head. See a video of the mishap below captured by Darrin Lightner.
Springsteen then went to check on Buell, who had already headed backstage.
At numerous past concerts, the guitar throw went as planned, as can be seen below during a 2016 show in Seattle and at another concert in 2009 in Munich.
Springsteen has plenty of time to perfect his guitar-slinging this summer when he brings his 2023 international tour back to North America. Springsteen and The E Street Band will visit 18 cities in the U.S. and Canada, in addition to the previously announced dates. The new leg begins on August 9 at the historic Wrigley Field in Chicago.
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street BandNew 2023 North American Tour Dates
August 9 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field
August 16 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park
August 18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park
August 24 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium
August 28 – Washington, DC @ Nationals Park
August 30 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
September 1 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
September 7 – Syracuse, NY @ JMA Wireless Dome
September 9 – Baltimore, MD @ Oriole Park at Camden Yards
September 12 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
November 3 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
November 6 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
November 8 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome
November 10 – Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre
November 14 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank ArenaV
November 16 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
November 18 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre
November 20 – Montreal, QC @ Centre BellVerified
November 30 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
December 4 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum
December 6 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum
December 8 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
Photo by Octavio Jones/Getty Images