Watch: Bruce Springsteen Accidentally Hits Guitar Tech in Head with Guitar

If The Boss injures a crew member during a live show, does he get extra special worker’s comp?

That might be the question Bruce Springsteen’s guitar tech Kevin Buell is asking after the live show assistant got struck in the head with Springsteen’s electric guitar at a recent show.

During a concert on February 3 at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena, Springsteen threw his sunburst Telecaster to his tech, but missed or misjudged the toss. The electric guitar hit the tech squarely in the head. See a video of the mishap below captured by Darrin Lightner.

Springsteen then went to check on Buell, who had already headed backstage.

At numerous past concerts, the guitar throw went as planned, as can be seen below during a 2016 show in Seattle and at another concert in 2009 in Munich.

Springsteen has plenty of time to perfect his guitar-slinging this summer when he brings his 2023 international tour back to North America. Springsteen and The E Street Band will visit 18 cities in the U.S. and Canada, in addition to the previously announced dates. The new leg begins on August 9 at the historic Wrigley Field in Chicago.

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street BandNew 2023 North American Tour Dates

August 9 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field

August 16 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park

August 18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park

August 24 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium

August 28 – Washington, DC @ Nationals Park

August 30 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

September 1 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

September 7 – Syracuse, NY @ JMA Wireless Dome

September 9 – Baltimore, MD @ Oriole Park at Camden Yards

September 12 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

November 3 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

November 6 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

November 8 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome

November 10 – Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre

November 14 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank ArenaV

November 16 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

November 18 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre

November 20 – Montreal, QC @ Centre BellVerified

November 30 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

December 4 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum

December 6 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum

December 8 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

Photo by Octavio Jones/Getty Images