All of Maren Morris’s Albums, Ranked

A decade has passed since Texas native Maren Morris left her home state behind in hopes of building a career in Nashville. It’s a journey that many singer/songwriters have pursued over the decades, but few have reached the level of success Morris has in just a few years.

The award-winning singer/songwriter has pursued her passion for music since she was a kid, performing at talent shows and local venues. In Nashville, she proved her talents as a songwriter, earning cuts from major artists like Tim McGraw. Everything changed for Morris in 2015 following the release of her debut EP. The project became an organic hit on streaming platforms, quickly leading her to ink a solo record deal.

Morris has released three studio albums in the years since, which act as time capsules of her ever-evolving life. To compile this ranked list, we focused solely on Morris’s studio albums, which excludes her powerful 2023 EP, The Bridge.

3. Humble Quest

Although Humble Quest is technically at the bottom of our list, Morris’s third album deserves to be celebrated. Her 2022 record offers a glimpse into the people and moments that led her to that moment in time. She serves up a solid mix of upbeat love songs alongside emotional reflections, including her powerful and heartbreaking tribute to busbee, her longtime friend and creative collaborator.

2. GIRL

With her 2019 sophomore album, GIRL, Maren Morris officially positioned herself as a true cross-genre hitmaker. The record builds off the foundation of her stellar debut LP, resulting in a playful and infectious collection of trademark tracks. From collaborations with Brothers Osborne and Brandi Carlile to her unexpected mega-hit “The Bones,” GIRL finds Morris expanding the space she carved out within country music and pop.

1. Hero

One of the best debut albums of the 2010s, Hero serves as Morris’s triumphant introduction to mainstream music. Many of modern music’s best artists find their groove a few albums in, but Morris already had a clear vision of who she was. That clarity and sense of confidence can be heard in tracks like “My Church” and “80s Mercedes,” offering a fresh, unique perspective that immediately connects with listeners.

