Maren Morris and Hozier Team Up for ‘CMT Crossroads’

Maren Morris and Hozier are crossing musical paths again. The two will join forces for the latest episode of CMT Crossroads wherein they will perform each other’s songs and share stories behind them. The two first teamed up in 2019 for a remix of Morris’ massive hit “The Bones.”

Among the collaborative performances are Hozier’s breakthrough smash “Take Me to Church” and the Top 15 hit, “Work Song” alongside Morris’ “My Church,” “Girl” and “The Bones.” They’ll also perform new songs, with Morris offering “The Tree,” her new single being released on Friday (September 15), while Hozier will present “Eat Your Young” and “All Things End,” the first two singles from his new album, Unreal Unearth.

“Hozier is such a necessary artist to these times,” Morris raved in a press statement. “He meets every moment with tenderness, clever wit and a strong moral stance for what is right. I’ve loved becoming friends with him over the years and I truly consider him to be one of the best of our generation. It was so much fun to collaborate again.”

“Getting to share songs with Maren Morris for CMT Crossroads was a uniquely rewarding and fun experience,” added Hozier. “I’ve often felt a great deal of kinship between her work and my own. Getting to explore that and work alongside someone so outrageously talented was a joy. There were moments on that stage that I got to be a musician, a performer, collaborator and an audience member to Maren’s beautiful new music all at once.”

The original version of “The Bones” was the second single off Morris’ 2019 album, Girl. It became a crossover hit, topping both the Billboard Country Airplay chart and the Adult Contemporary chart. It soared to even greater heights when it reached No. 12 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2020 and won Single of the Year and Song of the Year at the CMA Awards that same year.

CMT Crossroads: Hozier & Maren Morris was filmed in front of a live audience at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. The episode airs on September 22 at 10 p.m. ET on CMT.

Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images for Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival