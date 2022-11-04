Maren Morris Unveils Acoustic ‘Humble Quest: In Rare Form’

Country star Maren Morris has shared a new collection of songs called, Humble Quest: In Rare Form, which features acoustic versions of seven tracks from her recent Humble Quest LP.

The Grammy Award-winning artist, who will be headlining Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on December 2, also shared accompanying music videos for the tracks in a 30-minute link.

Morris and her band self-produced the project, which was recorded at her bandmate Bennett Lewis’ summer camp—Camp Wayfarer in Flat Rock, North Carolina—during a break from tour.

“In Rare Form came as an idea to me near the end of my tour when my band and I had worked so hard every show to find new moments to make each performance magical and unique,” said Morris of the new release. “We were able to reimagine the songs of Humble Quest in this very stripped, beautiful form at sunset on a hill in North Carolina. No lighting, no bells and whistles, just Mother Nature, music, and friendship.”

Morris’ North American headlining Humble Quest Tour, which included stops at The Hollywood Bowl, Radio City Music Hall, Red Rocks, and several more legendary venues, will conclude with her biggest-ever Nashville show at the Bridgestone Arena in December—fans can visit HERE for more details.

Morris will be joined by Brittney Spencer and Ruston Kelly as supporting acts.

Humble Quest, was released in March via Sony Music Nashville’s Columbia Nashville imprint and was nominated for Album Of The Year at this year’s CMA Awards. It debuted at No. 2 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart and broke the record for most first-day and first-week streams globally on Amazon Music for a country album by a female artist.

Check out the tracklist and video for the songs below.

MAREN MORRIS—HUMBLE QUEST: IN RARE FORM

1. “Furthest Thing”

2. “I Can’t Love You Anymore”

3. “Humble Quest”

4. “Background Music”

5. “Tall Guys”

6. “Good Friends”

7. “What Would This World Do?”

Photo by Rachel Deeb / Courtesy Sacks & Co.