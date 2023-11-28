Reba Mcentire’s Son and His Wife Open up on Fertility Struggles: “We’ve Faced Some Scares”

Reba McEntire‘s only child, son Shelby Blackstock, and his wife Marissa recently opened up about the challenges they’ve faced while trying to conceive for the past year. Marissa shared a post on social media detailing their fertility struggles, as many who have faced the same challenges do in an attempt to destigmatize fertility issues.

On November 26, Marissa wrote on Instagram, “To everyone who’s been part of our story, and those just joining: Shelby and I have been on our journey to start a family for over a year now.” She continued, “We’re under the care of Nashville’s top OBGYN, stepping forward with hope and resilience. This month was our first treatment cycle, and though it didn’t bring the news we hoped for, I’m reminded that success is more than just results – it’s about gratitude for our health and each other.”

She went on to explain how supportive her husband has been throughout the process. “[Shelby’s] strength and optimism have been my rock,” she wrote. “Amid the challenges, we’ve found that it helps immensely to have little things to look forward to.” She advised anyone on a similar journey to “plan small, joyful activities regardless of the outcome.”

Marissa also shared that they’ve had a few hills to climb on their journey as well. “We’ve faced some scares,” she wrote, then explained, “(MRI for prolactinemia-related concerns and HSG tests came back clear, thankfully), and the two-week wait (TWW) has been full of ups and downs. I’m not looking for sympathy, but a bit of understanding goes a long way.”

She then opened up about the stigma surrounding fertility issues, writing, “I’m sharing our story openly because the silence around fertility struggles needs to be broken. It’s a tougher and more common journey than many realize. If you’re in the midst of this too, remember, you’re not alone. The emotional whirlwind is completely normal. Let’s keep supporting each other, finding joy in the small things, and holding onto hope.”

Marissa asked her followers to share their stories if they chose to, and concluded her post with the question, “How do you stay positive during challenging times?”

(Featured Image by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)