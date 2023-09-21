Maren Morris Set for Intimate Show In Chicago

Maren Morris is going back to her roots with a special show in Chicago. In celebration of her new EP, The Bridge, Morris is returning to the place where she got her start as a performer. On October 5, the superstar will headline a show at Joe’s on Weed Street, the first venue she ever played in Chicago.

Morris is using the show to give back to a cause she believes in, as five dollars from every ticket sold will be donated to GLAAD. The singer’s fans will get premium access to tickets and can now register for a special pre-sale code to be used when tickets go on sale Friday (September 22) at 11 a.m. ET. It’s the first of several intimate shows that Morris is planning as she embarks on a new career path.

“Lunatics assemble! On this journey across the bridge, I really wanted a big part of it to be celebrating where I’ve been,” she explained on Instagram. “Something I miss most about the beginning is getting to play really fun, intimate shows with you all. So, let’s do it again. See you at Joe’s in Chicago on Oct 5th. ⁣⁣⁣⁣If this is as fun as I think it will be, I might just have to do a few more…”

The announcement of the show came days after Morris declared that she was leaving country music. She’s setting the tone with her two new songs, “The Tree” and “Get the Hell Out of Here,” the former of which was co-written by Morris and her longtime collaborators Laura Veltz and Jimmy Robbins, while the latter marks her first time working with superstar singer and producer Jack Antonoff.

“The last few records, that’s always been in the back of my mind: Will this work in the country music universe?” Morris explained to the Los Angeles Times why she’s leaving the genre. “Obviously, being one of the few women that had any success on country radio, everything you do is looked at under a microscope. You’re scrutinized more than your male peers, even when you’re doing well. So I’ve had to clear all of that out of my head this year and just write songs. A lot of the drama within the community, I’ve chosen to step outside out of it.”

