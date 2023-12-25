The 20 Best Maren Morris Quotes

The 33-year-old Arlington, Texas-born songwriter and performer Maren Morris has garnered awards, millions of streams and a great deal of attention for her candor and artistry. Known for her breakout hit “My Church,” Morris is also a member of the country supergroup The Highwomen with Brandi Carlile, Amanda Shires, and Natalie Hemby.

Videos by American Songwriter

But with so much success, talent, and recognition, some fans may wonder what Morris has to say outside of her popular songs. What are her thoughts on life and love, her career, craft and more? Let’s find out via the 20 best Morris quotes, here below.

[RELATED: Jelly Roll and K. Michelle on what Covering The Judds’ “Love Can Build a Bridge” Meant to Them]

1. “I think I’ve learned how to be a better boss. I’m the one running the show now, and in the past, I’ve always kind of been looking at other people to make the decisions. I feel more confident to run not just my show, but behind the scenes, too.”

2. “I wanted to become a better songwriter, so it seemed like a no-brainer to move to Nashville, where some of the best writers in the world live.”

3. “I’ve paved this road myself, and no one else has walked it the same exact way that I have. There are people that helped kick the door in, but it’s really satisfying to be in a place where you know who you are and you’ve figured yourself out.”

4. “I love playing with my dog and just sitting on the patio with people I don’t get to see very often anymore. I’m a pretty simple gal.”

5. “I learned to write from different points of view and not just something I would say.”

6. “Food is always a favorite on my docket when I go somewhere.”

7. “When I was touring in Texas, that was before iPods and Spotify. Driving around through towns, I had to, out of necessity, scroll the radio. Whatever region of the country you are in, that’s a great way to find out what they listen to. You find music wherever you are, and that becomes the soundtrack for whatever your road trip is.”

8. “My songs have some street talk in them, but that’s the way I talk and the way a lot of people I know talk.”

9. “The art of songwriting is just stumbling your way to something really special, and you don’t know what you’re going to write until you are writing it. There is no formula. And, sometimes, you really have to work at it and hunker down.”

10. “When I look at most lineups, especially in country, women are definitely lacking in numbers.”

11. “I think about the people that I’ve seen change because they believed in their own hype. I just never want that to happen to me.”

12. “There are the aesthetic pressures for a woman to be pretty and sexy, but not sexual or have desires beyond winning a guy’s affections.”

13. “I grew up listening to a lot of classic country, and I think that shows in my songwriting.”

14. “I get a lot of my songwriting done while driving around Nashville—sometimes it comes to me that way.”

15. “They say it can all change with one song, and in my case, that rings very true, I was shocked that it happened this quickly.”

16. “Don’t forget to celebrate. When I was first coming up, everything was so serious—we were always rushing to get to the next thing—that we didn’t take the time to say, ‘Man, look what we did just now.'”

17. “I want to be as gracious and thankful as I can because it has been a long road.”

18. “Texas is really special in that we have our own music scene, our own music chart. It’s almost a genre on its own. It feels like you can make a great living just touring the state because it’s so big, but eventually, I wanted a new challenge.”

19. “Enjoy every moment because it is so good and just a testament to all the work you’ve put in.”

20. “As a songwriter, I feel like, just for inspiration and research purposes, I have to listen to everything.”

Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images