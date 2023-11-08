Watch: Maren Morris, Mickey Guyton and Brittney Spencer Bring “The Tree” to ‘The Tonight Show’

Maren Morris got a little help from her friends and fellow hitmakers Mickey Guyton and Brittney Spencer for her Tuesday night (November 7) appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. The talented trio came together for a powerful performance of Morris’s latest single, “The Tree.”

Guyton and Spencer provided striking backing vocals and harmonies on Morris’s latest single. The self-penned track serves as an anthem for anyone determined to start a new chapter. The three celebrated artists traded smiles throughout the show-closing performance. Morris’s bold vocals reiterate the lyric’s message of refocusing energy from the people and things draining you.

“The Tree” is one of two tracks featured on Morris’s latest EP, The Bridge, which dropped on September 15. Details of the project were revealed just days before its release and marked her first new original music since Morris’s 2022 album Humble Quest.

The Bridge also includes the track “Get the Hell Out of Here,” her first collaboration with producer Jack Antonoff. Morris’s latest EP marks a period of creative and personal transition for the cross-genre hitmaker. In a recent interview, she discussed her intentions to pivot away from the country music industry. Last month, multiple outlets also reported she and her husband, country artist and songwriter Ryan Hurd, had parted ways, but Morris has not publicly commented on their separation.

“I wrote these two songs, and I just felt like I was leaving some things in country music behind that didn’t really serve me anymore,” Morris told Fallon in a pre-performance interview. “So calling it The Bridge felt like the step to the next thing, whatever that is.”

Details of a full-length follow-up to Humble Quest are still under wraps. Still, many fans are hopeful that more new music may be on the horizon in 2024. Currently, Morris is embarking on a string of fan club-exclusive live shows in intimate venues across the U.S. On Monday night (November 6), she performed her most recent installment of the concert series with a performance at Bowery Ballroom in New York City.

Watch Maren Morris perform “The Tree” with Brittney Spencer and Mickey Guyton below.

Photo by Todd Owyoung/NBC