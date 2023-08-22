Margo Price Expands Her Story with Double Album ‘Strays II,’ Shares Three New Tracks

Margo Price continues the psychedelic storyline of her 2023 record Strays as an upcoming double album. Set for release on October 13 via Loma Vista Recordings, Strays II features nine new tracks that take listeners through a powerful, autobiographical sonic journey.

Recorded at producer Jonathan Wilson’s home in scenic Topanga, California, Price’s latest batch of songs includes a fresh collaboration with Strays‘ special guest and Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers founding member Mike Campbell. The new collection of songs also features vocal contributions from Wilson, Big Thief guitarist Buck Meek, and multi-instrumentalist Ny Oh.

Today’s (August 22) album announcement is accompanied by the early unveiling of Act I, which includes the project’s title track, the Oh-accompanied “Closer I Get,” and “Malibu,” featuring Wilson and Meek.

“‘Malibu’ was written with Mike Campbell in his Malibu home after Jeremy and I had driven through the canyon fleeing a forest fire to get my guitar from our Airbnb,” Price shares in a statement. “I had the start of the song and brought it to him looking to finish it out. I wanted to write something with a country funk/Bobbie Gentry feel, a good long rambling story about the minutiae of the day, like ‘Ode to Billy Joe.’ Mike added the long ‘California’ yodel and the bridge and was exactly what the song needed. My favorite line is love and grief are a package deal, the more you have, the more you feel.”

It’s been a busy few months for Price, who took on the role of producer for outlaw country pioneer Jessi Colter‘s upcoming album, Edge of Forever. Price also lends vocals to three songs on Colter’s long-awaited project, set for release on October 27.

In September, she’ll continue her ongoing ‘Til The Wheels Fall Off Tour, which stretches through the beginning of November. Price will also appear at Farm Aid 2023, Pilgrimage, and XPoNential Music Festival next month ahead of Strays II. You can view a complete list of upcoming tour dates and additional ticketing information at Price’s official website.

Listen to Margo Price’s new track “Malibu” featuring Meek and Wilson below.

Strays II Track List:

Act I: Topanga Canyon

1. “Strays”

2. “Closer I Get” (feat. Ny Oh)

3. “Malibu” (feat. Jonathan Wilson, Buck Meek)

Act II: Mind Travel

5. “Black Wolf Blues”

6. “Mind Travel”

7. “Unoriginal Sin” (feat. Mike Campbell)



Act III: Burn Whatever’s Left

8. “Homesick” (feat. Jonathan Wilson)

9. “Where Did We Go Wrong”

10. “Burn Whatever’s Left”

(Photo by Chris Phelps, Courtesy of Shore Fire Media)