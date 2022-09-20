Margo Price Shares Single “Change of Heart” Ahead of New Album Release

Margo Price is set to release her fourth studio album, Strays, early next year as the follow-up to her 2020 album, That’s How Rumors Get Started. Out on January 13, the singer-songwriter boasts a meditation on loss, lies, failure, substance abuse, and letting go of trauma and pain. A celebration of freedom, Strays promises to be Price’s most nuanced record to date.

Produced by Price and Jonathan Wilson (who has also worked with the likes of Angel Olsen and Father John Misty), Strays was primarily recorded in the summer of 2021 during a six-day mushroom trip alongside her husband Jeremy Ivy. Instilled with newfound confidence and unabashed creativity, Price and her band tracked live in the same room, bulldozing the notions of her previous albums.

Featured on the album are additional vocals from Sharon Van Etten and Lucius and guitar from Mike Campbell. Price calls it her most “collaborative record yet.”

“I feel this urgency to keep moving, keep creating,” Price said in a statement. “You get stuck in the

same patterns of thinking, the same loops of addiction. But there comes a point where you

just have to say, ‘I’m going to be here, I’m going to enjoy it, and I’m not going to put so much

stock into checking the boxes for everyone else.’ I feel more mature in the way that I write

now, I’m on more than just a search for large crowds and accolades. I’m trying to find what

my soul needs.”

Ahead of the full album’s release, Price has shared the lead single from the record this morning (Sept. 20) titled “Change of Heart.” One of the very first songs she wrote for the project, the track features a long, hypnotic riff underneath deeply introspective lyrics. Price has also shared the accompanying video for the track, directed by Courtney Hoffman.

To celebrate the album’s announcement, Price will embark on a North American tour from November through early March. Stops along the way include Los Angeles’ Fonda Theatre, New York’s Webster Hall, and Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium. Tickets for the 30-plus shows will be on sale today from 10 am local time. Find the full list of dates below and tickets, HERE.

MARGO PRICE photographed in Ebntonite Hills, Utah 2022

Strays Tracklist

Been To The Mountain

Light Me Up (ft. Mike Campbell)

Radio (ft. Sharon Van Etten)

Change of Heart

County Road

Time Machine

Hell In The Heartland

Anytime You Call (ft. Lucius)

Lydia

Landfill

Margo Price Tour Dates

9/23 – Lewisburg, WV – Healing Appalachia

9/24 – Raleigh, NC – Farm Aid

10/4 – Nashville, TN – Grimey’s^

10/5 – New York, NY – P&T Knitwear^

10/6 – Brooklyn, NY – Greenlight Bookstore^

10/8 – York, PA – White Rose Music Festival

10/15-16 – Nashville, TN – Southern Festival of Books^

10/17 – Lexington, KY – Joseph Beth Booksellers^

10/18 – Louisville, KY – Carmichael’s Bookstore^

10/20 – Traverse City, MI – National Writer’s Series^

10/22 – Iowa City, IA – Prairie Lights^

10/23 – Chicago, IL – Chicago Humanities Festival^

10/24 – Winnetka, IL – The Book Stall^

10/27-30 – Live Oak, FL – Suwannee Hulaween

11/1 – San Francisco, CA – Green Apple Books on the Park^

11/2 – Santa Cruz, CA – Bookshop Santa Cruz^

11/3 – Los Angeles, CA – Vroman’s^

11/5 – Austin, TX – Texas Book Festival^

11/6 – Dallas, TX – Interabang Books^

11/16 – Nashville, TN – Parnassus Books^

11/29 – Fayetteville, AR – George’s Majestic Lounge*

11/30 – Baton Rouge, LA – Chelsea’s Live*

12/2 – Lake Wales, FL – Orange Blossom Revue

12/3 – Charleston, SC – Music Farm*

12/5 – Charlotte, NC – Neighborhood Theatre*

12/6 – Louisville, KY – Headliners Music Hall*

1/30 – Asheville, NC – Orange Peel%

1/31 – Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse%

2/2 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall&

2/3 – Austin, TX – Scoot Inn&

2/4 – Dallas, TX – Granada Theater&

2/6 – Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom$

2/7 – San Diego, CA – The Observatory North Park$

2/9 – Los Angeles, CA – Fonda Theatre$

2/10 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore$

2/11 – Arcata, CA – Van Duzer Theatre$

2/13 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom$

2/14 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom$

2/15 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox$

2/17 – Bozeman, MT – The Elm$

2/19 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue$

2/20 – Madison, WI – Majestic Theatre$

2/21 – Chicago, IL – Vic Theatre$

2/22 – Indianapolis, IN – The Vogue$

2/24 – Toronto, ON – The Phoenix Concert Theatre#

2/25 – Detroit, MI – Majestic Theatre#

2/27 – Burlington, VT – Higher Ground Ballroom#

2/28 – Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club#

3/2 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club#

3/3 – Philadelphia, PA – Theatre of Living Arts#

3/4 – New York, NY – Webster Hall#

3/9 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium!

^Maybe We’ll Make It Book Tour

*w/ Kam Franklin (of The Suffers)

%w/ The Deslondes

&w/ Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country

$w/ Lola Kirke

#w/ Tre Burt

!w/ Jessi Colter

Newly Announced Dates in BOLD

Margo Price by Alysse Gafkjen