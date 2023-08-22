See the Setlist for Lana Del Rey’s Sparkling Shows in 2023

Lana Del Rey’s sound is trademarked by her distinct ethereal voice that shimmers on such signature songs as “Summertime Sadness,” “Doin’ Time” and “Ultraviolence.” For more than a decade, Del Rey has been enchanting audiences with her whimsical voice and stage presence to match, along with her colorful costumes that make for a dazzling show.

Del Rey, whose real name is Elizabeth Grant, has headlined six tours, her most recent being the 2023 Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd Promotional Tour in honor of her album of the same name. Following a string of festival dates, Del Rey announced in August 2023 that she’ll embark on a limited run of shows in the fall of 2023, with 10 concerts slated for September and October.

Based on her average setlist from shows in 2023 fans can expect to hear her radio hits stacked alongside enthralling deep cuts. Del Rey sets the tone for her show with Nat King Cole’s 1948 standard, “Nature Boy,” playing over the speakers as she takes the stage. She tends to open the show with her biggest single off Ocean Blvd, “A&W,” which reached No. 10 on the Billboard Hot Rock & Alternative Songs chart.

Deep cuts like “Cherry” from Lust for Life, “Pretty When You Cry” from Ultraviolence, “Bartender” from Norman Fucking Rockwell! and “Candy Necklace,” her collaboration with Jon Batiste on Ocean Blvd, all make the cut. Widely recognizable songs including her debut single “Video Games,” “Young and Beautiful” (Del Rey’s song featured on the soundtrack of the 2013 film The Great Gatsby that reached No. 3 on the Billboard Hot Rock & Alternative Songs chart) and her signature Top 10 hit “Summertime Sadness,” are embedded into the setlist.

She’s also been known to sneak in audience requests like “Cinnamon Girl.” “Chemtrails Over the Country Club” and “Hope Is a Dangerous Thing for a Woman Like Me to Have – But I Have It” also make frequent appearances. Rather than state the obvious by saving her biggest hits for last, Del Rey instead closes out her set with the title track of Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd.

The upcoming shows are in support of the 2023 album that was inspired by a secret tunnel buried underneath the Jergins Trust Building in Los Angeles. The title track, co-written by Del Rey and Mike Hermosa, was the first song written for the album.

“All of the mosaic ceilings were still perfectly preserved, but no one could get in,” Del Rey explained of the hidden tunnel that inspired the album’s concept. “I had also been listening to a lot of Harry Nilsson. He has this song called ‘Don’t Forget Me.’ That sentiment plus this man-made tunnel that was sealed up but was so beautiful, I liked the idea of putting them together. I knew right off the bat that that was going to be the title.”

See the typical setlist from Del Rey’s 2023 shows:

“Nature Boy” by Nat King Cole (Intro)

“A&W”

“Young and Beautiful”

“Bartender”

“Chemtrails Over the Country Club”

“The Grants”

“Cherry”

“Hope Is a Dangerous Thing for a Woman Like Me to Have – But I Have It”

“Pretty When You Cry”

“Ride”

“Blue Jeans”

“Norman Fucking Rockwell”

“Born to Die”

“Arcadia”

“Ultraviolence”

“White Mustang”

“Candy Necklace”

“Summertime Sadness”

“Diet Mountain Dew”

“Video Games”

“Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd”

