Margo Price Revisits ‘Strays’ with Nine New Songs for Expanded Re-Released Version ‘Strays II’ Out Today

Margo Price is sharing new music out today. The singer/songwriter has released her Strays II album — a revisited version of Strays — out today, October 13. As reported in a press release, it features producer Jonathan Wilson and collaborations with the Heartbreakers’ Mike Campbell, Big Thief’s Buck Meek, and Ny Oh.

Videos by American Songwriter

The record is split into three acts, which include their own stories of grief, love, and acceptance.

The project was recorded at Wilson’s Topanga studio in the same studio sessions as the rest of Strays. The press release states that it was partially written during the developmental six-day trip that Price and Jeremy Ivey took the summer before.

The singer/songwriter recently celebrated Artist of the Year, Album of the Year and Song of the Year nominations at the Americana Awards, tying for the most nods of any single artist in 2023.

Jessi Colter also recently teamed up with Price for her song “I Wanna Be With You” which is featured on Colter’s upcoming album Edge of Forever. Price also acts as the producer of “I Wanna Be With You,” first recorded by Colter for her 1984 album, Rock and Roll Lullaby.

Price will be performing at a special event next year to celebrate the music and legacy of the Grateful Dead. Set for January 12-15, the inaugural Dead Ahead Festival will be held at the Moon Palace Resort in Riviera, Cancún.

Fans purchasing all-inclusive packages for Dead Ahead Festival 2024 will earn access to private beaches, food and drink options, and other exclusive events held at Moon Palace Resort.

Fans can find more information on the festival, package details, and payment plan options by visiting the official Dead Ahead Festival 2024 website.

Photo by Chris Phelps, Courtesy of Shore Fire Media