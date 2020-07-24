Mark Erelli on Music and Our Current Social & Political Problems with ‘SMI’

From podcast host Brandon Harrington: Guitarist and songwriter Mark Erelli is always pursuing what’s artistically fruitful for his music. That’s not to say optimism is easy or natural but with his latest project, Blindsided, hope and the things that need to be fixed socially and politically are still worth writing about. To have a conversation with a scientist about social and political trials and what that means in music takes evaluating one’s assumptions. Oh did I mention that Erelli is an Evolutionary Biologist?

In between writing his material you can catch him playing guitar with songstress, Lori McKenna (“Humble & Kind,” “Girl Crush,” “Cry Pretty”). Mark’s latest offering from Blindsided not only analyses his assumptions but also reflects the conversation to the listener. In conversation we take a look at Mark’s writing style and when is it the time to speak up or write a song.

Surviving the Music Industry podcast (SMI) aims to be entertaining through a vulnerable conversation with guests about their lives, careers and projects. Some compare the show to “WTF for music” or Bobbycast. In this weekly conversation-style format, creators share personal stories from their life, and professionals offer insight into their chosen profession. No topic is off-limits. Guests and fans recognize a kindred spirit with host Brandon Harrington. The result? The show provides inspiration and solidarity by diving deeper into the lives of guests and their projects.

Listen to Mark Erelli’s latest album below and tune into SMI each week for more music industry conversations.