When Marlana Sheetz found herself in the parking lot of a Los Angeles hospital, contemplating whether she should admit herself to its psych ward or not, she had a moment of levity. She realized the whole scenario would make for a hell of a song. Her mental breakdown led her to write an album, her solo debut. Relocating to her parents’ house in the Sierra Nevada Mountains, within a few weeks, Marlana penned her EP At Least I Tried, out June.

Marlana found herself in that moment, parked outside the hospital, after chain of events leading to her eventual breakdown. She was struggling with anxiety from touring with her longtime band Milo Greene and dealing with a love-hate relationship with a longtime friend. The biggest blow came when Marlana lost her brother and sister, who both passed away at the age of 33.

At Least I Tried explores the mind’s capacity to cope and release trauma and other destructive events from the darkness, like pretending to be alright when you’re really not.

Marlana (Photo: Jake West)

“After the death of my brother and sister, I changed,” says Marlana. “Those around me did too. People claim to like vulnerability, but in my experience, it just makes people uncomfortable, so I pretend that I’m fine even though I’m thinking about death 99-percent of the time.”

On “Midnight Special,” there’s some respite from the melancholy and a concentration on pure, primal needs. Featuring Avid Dancer’s Jacob Dillian Summers, “Midnight Special” is a sensual, R & B-charged release from the heavier stuff going on in Marlana’s world.

“Jacob sent me this sexy and lounge-y groove with the subject line that said ‘write to this,’” says Marlana. “Within minutes, I had written a story about satisfying the need for the sexual company of someone without the attachment. It’s a fun play on ‘Saturday night special’ which is an inexpensive gun that can be purchased, used on a “Saturday Night”—the common night for trouble—then thrown away.”