Released in 1994 as a 15-song collection, Wildflowers remains Tom Petty’s most personal record, crafted during an emotional and transformative period in the late singer’s life. Petty spent many hours in his home studio either alone or with a small team of trusted companions, including bandmates Mike Campbell, Benmont Tench and producer Rick Rubin, working his way through multiple version of 25 songs.

Petty had plans to release a comprehensive documentation of the sessions before his untimely passing in 2017. Those plans finally come to fruition with the October 16 release of Wildflowers & All The Rest, available in four different configurations, curated by Tom’s daughters, Adria and Annakim Petty and his wife Dana Petty. A 2-CD set includes 25 songs, with ten previously unreleased cuts. A top of the line Super Deluxe Edition is a sprawling package available in a 5-CD or 9-LP 180g Direct to Consumer, Limited Edition set that features 70 tracks, nine unreleased songs and 34 unreleased versions.

Wildflowers & All The Rest Ultra Deluxe Edition

A new video for “Wildflowers (Home Recording),” a solo demo version of the classic title track, premieres today, featuring never before seen footage of Tom at his home, shot by Martyn Atkins during the recording of Wildflowers. The video was co-directed by Alan Bibby and Jonny Kofoed and produced by Assembly. Watch the video below:

Full details of the various configurations are below:

Wildflowers & All The Rest format details:

Wildflowers & All The Rest: A 2-CD and 3-LP 140g set that features 25 tracks, with five unreleased songs.

Includes lyrics to all the songs on Wildflowers and All The Rest.

Disc 1: Wildflowers (15 tracks, as per the 1994 released album)

Disc 2: All The Rest (10 tracks—five unreleased songs)

LP 1 and 2: Wildflowers

LP 3: All The Rest

Wildflowers & All The Rest—Deluxe Edition: A 4-CD and 7-LP 140g set that features 54 tracks, eight unreleased songs and 24 unreleased versions. The 4-CD includes the Rick Rubin introduction, track-by-track for all the songs included on these formats, while the 7-LP also includes the David Fricke essay and lyrics to all the songs on Wildflowers and All The Rest.

Disc 1: Wildflowers

Disc 2: All The Rest

Disc 3: Home Recordings/Demos (15 tracks—three unreleased songs; 12 unreleased versions)

Disc 4: Wildflowers Live (14 tracks—12 unreleased versions; two distributed to Fan Club only)

LP 1 and 2: Wildflowers

LP 3: All The Rest

LP 4 and 5: Home Recordings/Demos

LP 6 and 7: Wildflowers Live

Wildflowers & All The Rest—Super Deluxe Edition: A 5-CD and 9-LP 180g Direct to Consumer, Limited Edition set that features 70 tracks, nine unreleased songs and 34 unreleased versions. Includes Rick Rubin introduction, David Fricke essay, track-by-track for all music and lyrics to all the songs on Wildflowers and All The Rest. This set also comes with a hardbound book, cloth patch of Wildflowers logo, sticker of Wildflowers logo, replica of “Dogs with Wings” tour program (the 1995 Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers tour), hand-written 4-song lyric reprints in vellum envelope, a litho of new and exclusive art by Blaze Ben Brooks for the song “Only A Broken Heart,” and a (numbered) Certificate of Authenticity.

Disc 1: Wildflowers

Disc 2: All The Rest

Disc 3: Home Recordings/Demos

Disc 4: Wildflowers Live

Disc 5: Alternate Takes (Finding Wildflowers) (16 tracks—one unreleased song; ten unreleased versions)

LP 1 and 2: Wildflowers

LP 3: All The Rest

LP 4 and 5: Home Recordings/Demos

LP 6 and 7: Wildflowers Live

LP 8 and 9: Alternate Takes (Finding Wildflowers)

Wildflowers & All The Rest—Ultra Deluxe Limited Edition: A 9-LP Direct to Consumer, Limited Edition set (only 475 copies will be sold). The package includes the same contents as the Super Deluxe Edition, as well as an exclusive unique unisex necklace—hand-made by Maria Sarno in a faux suede pouch, an exclusive lyric book with the illustrations by Blaze Ben Brooks, an exclusive 7” of “You Don’t Know How It Feels,” packaged in a custom fabric bag with a metal Wildflowers logo as the closure—designed and made by Los Angeles-based, Made Worn.

TOM PETTY—WILDFLOWERS & ALL THE REST (FULL TRACKLIST)

Disc 1: Wildflowers

1. Wildflowers

2. You Don’t Know How It Feels

3. Time to Move On

4. You Wreck Me

5. It’s Good to Be King

6. Only a Broken Heart

7. Honey Bee

8. Don’t Fade on Me

9. Hard on Me

10. Cabin Down Below

11. To Find a Friend

12. A Higher Place

13. House in the Woods

14. Crawling Back to You

15. Wake Up Time

Disc 2: All The Rest

1. Something Could Happen

2. Leaving Virginia Alone

3. Climb That Hill Blues

4. Confusion Wheel

5. California

6. Harry Green

7. Hope You Never

8. Somewhere Under Heaven

9. Climb That Hill

10. Hung Up and Overdue

3). Home Recordings

1. There Goes Angela (Dream Away)

2. You Don’t Know How It Feels

3. California

4. A Feeling of Peace

5. Leave Virginia Alone

6. Crawling Back to You

7. Don’t Fade on Me

8. Confusion Wheel

9. A Higher Place

10. There’s a Break in the Rain (Have Love Will Travel)

11. To Find a Friend

12. Only a Broken Heart

13. Wake Up Time

14. Hung Up and Overdue

15. Wildflowers

4). Wildflowers Live

1. You Don’t Know How It Feels

2. Honey Bee

3. To Find a Friend

4. Walls

5. Crawling Back to You

6. Cabin Down Below

7. Drivin’ Down to Georgia

8. House in the Woods

9. Girls on LSD

10. Time to Move On

11. Wake Up Time

12. It’s Good to Be King

13. You Wreck Me

14. Wildflowers

5). Alternate Versions (Finding Wildflowers)

*Note: only available on 9-LP and 5-CD formats*

1. A Higher Place

2. Hard on Me

3. Cabin Down Below

4. Crawling Back to You

5. Only a Broken Heart

6. Drivin’ Down to Georgia

7. You Wreck Me

8. It’s Good to Be King

9. House in the Woods

10. Honey Bee

11. Girl on LSD

12. Cabin Down Below (Acoustic Version)

13. Wildflowers

14. Don’t Fade on Me

15. Wake Up Time

16. You Saw Me Comin’

For information and album pre-order visit: www.tompetty.com