Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers are Simpatico with American Heatwave on Previously Unreleased “105 Degrees”

It’s 105 degrees. I’m going out of mind sings Tom Petty on the Heartbreakers’ “105 Degrees.” The previously unreleased track is a timely song as the nation undergoes an historic heatwave with the mercury over 100 degrees in some parts of the country, and one of the tracks off Angel Dream, a collection of reimagined versions from the 1996 She’s the One movie soundtrack, which also features several tracks recorded during Petty’s Wildflowers sessions.

“105 Degrees” is a glimpse into summer loves and contemplations with lyrics such as, I’m out in my swimming pool / Yeah she had me down on my knees / For a minute I thought I was cool / What do you want? / Perfection?

Wildflowers, Petty’s second solo album, and the first of three produced by Rick Rubin, was originally set to be a double album with 25 songs, which later cut down to 15, leaving nearly a dozen tracks sitting in the archive.

In 2020, the Petty estate released three of the unreleased songs, demos and live tracks on Wildflowers & All the Rest, with alternative versions on a super deluxe box set Finding Wildflowers in 2021.

Just one of more archival projects planned for released by the Petty estate, former Heartbreaker and guitarist Mike Campbell has hinted at revisiting the band’s 1997 Fillmore West performance, which featured guests Bo Diddly, John Lee Hooker, and Carl Perkins.

“The 1997 Fillmore run was almost the pinnacle of the band just being totally spontaneous night to night to night,” said Campbell in a 2018 interview. “I know, in my memory of those 20 nights, there’s an amazing album in there.”

She’s the One was the first project that Petty took on following Wildflowers, and Angel Dream includes previously unreleased songs, “One of Life’s Little Mysteries” and “French Disconnection,” in addition to J.J. Cale’s “Thirteen Days,” a cover of Beck’s “Asshole” and Lucinda Williams’ “Change the Locks,” and an extended version of “Supernatural Radio.”

Angel Dream Track List:

Side 1:

1. Angel Dream (No. 2)

2. Grew Up Fast

3. Change The Locks (Lucinda Williams cover)

4. Zero From Outer Space

5. Asshole (Beck cover)

Side 2:

6. One of Life’s Little Mysteries

7. Walls (No. 3)

8. Thirteen Days (JJ Cale cover)

9. 105 Degrees

10. Climb That Hill

11. Supernatural Radio (extended version)

12. French Disconnection