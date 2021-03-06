Listen now and watch the video to this classic Tom Petty gem

The previously unreleased “You Saw Me Comin'” by Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers

“There’s this kind of longing in the song, in the way that he wrote the chord structure, the melody and the lyrics,” said Heartbreaker/keyboard genius Benmont Tench about the new unreleased single, “You Saw Me Comin'”. “It’s wistful, and it would have been the perfect way to end the disc.”



Finding Wildflowers (Alternate Versions)—the latest offering of Tom Petty music, curated with help from his loving family, bandmates and collaborators—will be released on April 16 via Warner Records.

The tracks, which were previously released on the limited-edition Super Deluxe 9-LP version of 2020’s Wildflowers & All The Rest, will now be available on limited edition gold vinyl for the Tom Petty website, as well as indie retail, CDs, and on all digital streaming platforms for the first time. A black vinyl release will follow on May 7.



Now “You Saw Me Comin’,” a previously unreleased song and recording from 1992 and the final track on the collection, is premiering alongside a video directed by Joel Kazuo Knoernschild and Katie Malia.

Finding Wildflowers (Alternate Versions) follows Wildflowers & All The Rest, which was hailed by Rolling Stone as “the definitive artistic statement that newly illuminates one of the most fruitful, inspired periods of the American legend’s career,” and by Variety, who called it “the best and most justified boxed set of this kind since the Beatles’ White Album compendium.”

In fact, the songs on Finding Wildflowers (Alternate Versions) first initiated the estate’s discovery and curation process for the larger project. Finding Wildflowers (Alternate Versions) features 16 studio recordings of alternate takes, long cuts and jam versions of Wildflowers songs as Tom, band members and co-producer Rick Rubin worked to finalize the album in 1994.

The release offers fans further deep access into the writing and recording of Wildflowers, as well as realizing the full vision of the project as Tom had always intended.

The collection was produced by Tom’s longtime engineer and co-producer Ryan Ulyate, who listened to 245 reels of 24-track tape, revealing Tom and his collaborators’ evolutionary process and finding that the group was willing to do whatever it took to discover the essence and magic in the material.



Finding Wildflowers (Alternate Versions) is available for pre-order now.

FINDING WILDFLOWERS (ALTERNATE VERSIONS)



1. A Higher Place

2. Hard on Me

3. Cabin Down Below

4. Crawling Back to You

5. Only a Broken Heart

6. Drivin’ Down to Georgia

7. You Wreck Me

8. It’s Good to Be King

9. House in the Woods

10. Honey Bee

11. Girl on LSD

12. Cabin Down Below (Acoustic Version)

13. Wildflowers

14. Don’t Fade on Me

15. Wake Up Time

16. You Saw Me Comin’