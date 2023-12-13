Hank Williams Jr. Announces New Tour For 2024: How To Get Tickets And Upcoming Dates

Country Music Hall of Famer Hank Williams Jr. has just announced new dates for an upcoming 2024 tour. Williams Jr. will be beginning his tour in Birmingham, Alabama at the Legacy Arena in April before wrapping up in Kansas City, Missouri in September.

Videos by American Songwriter

Hank Williams Jr. is bringing a wide range of supporting acts and openers for his new 13-city tour. Bocephus will be joined by the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Marty Stuart And His Fabulous Superlatives, and “Wagon Wheel” troubadours Old Crow Medicine Show, among many others.

If you’re looking to see Hank Williams Jr. live, tickets are available now through StubHub where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

Hank Williams Jr. has an astounding fifty-four studio albums to his name, five times what most other artists would even dream of. Fans will hope the legendary musician will dip into his deep catalog of hits for this tour, putting on electrifying shows like no other.

Williams Jr.’s latest tour is the forty-fifth anniversary of the release of Family Tradition when Hank Williams Jr. finally became the artist we all know and love today. Bocephus’ tour is sure to sell out so get your tickets now while they’re still available.

Buy tickets to Hank Williams Jr.’s 2024 tour run directly through StubHub or by clicking here. The country, blues, and Americana singer is one of the best acts in music. His concerts aren’t to be missed and his latest run of shows is sure to guarantee that.

4/5/2024 – Birmingham, AL – The Legacy Arena at The BJCC +

4/20/2024 – Bossier City, LA – Brookshire Grocery Arena!

5/17/2024 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek$

5/18/2024 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live$

6/7/2024 – Hartford, CT – The XFINITY Theatre#

6/8/2024 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center#

6/21/2024 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center*

6/22/2024 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre*

8/9/2024 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion^

8/10/2024 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach+

8/23/2024 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Broadview Stage at SPAC+

8/24/2024 – Syracuse, NY – Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview+

9/14/2024 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center$

+ with Whiskey Myers

! with Neal McCoy

$ with Nitty Gritty Dirt Band

# with Charley Crockett

* with Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives

^ with Old Crow Medicine Show

FAQs

When do tickets for the Hank Williams Jr. 2024 tour go on sale?

Tickets for most of Hank Williams Jr.’s 2024 shows are on sale now. There are a handful that aren’t on sale yet, but tickets to those shows will be available for purchase as of December 15th.

Where can I purchase official tickets to the Hank Williams Jr. 2024 Tour?

You can buy official tickets for Hank Williams Jr.’s latest tour directly through Stubhub.

Are there any presale codes or early access opportunities for the Hank Williams Jr. 2024 Tour?

There aren’t any presale codes or early access opportunities for the Hank Williams Jr. 2024 Tour as tickets for all shows are already on sale now.

How much do Hank Williams Jr. tickets cost? Are there different pricing tiers?

Tickets come in different pricing tiers depending on how close you sit to the stage, what concert venue you choose to attend, and what comes with the price of a ticket. Check StubHub for specifics on pricing no matter where you choose to attend.

Is there a limit to how many tickets I can buy?

Yes, StubHub currently has a limit of 120 tickets per transaction. If you want to buy more tickets than that, you may be able to do so in a separate transaction.

StubHub has different limits for each transaction depending on the venue and how many tickets are left available for purchase.

What’s the difference between VIP tickets and regular tickets?

VIP tickets usually come with a wide range of added benefits, sometimes including an exclusive entrance into the stadium/arena, a line-free merchandise shopping experience, free food or drinks, and front-row seating.

Regular tickets usually just cover the cost of admission and guarantee your seat.

Are there any meet-and-greet or backstage pass opportunities for the Hank Williams Jr. 2024 tour?

It doesn’t look like Hank Williams Jr. is having any meet-and-greets or backstage pass opportunities at this time.

While we’ve listed all of the current dates for the Hank Williams Jr. 2024 tour, he may always add more later. If you don’t already see a city or venue near you, check back to see if the “A Country Boy Can Survive” star has added any more dates.

Is there an age restriction for the Hank Williams Jr. 2024 concert run?

There shouldn’t be any age restrictions or requirements for the Hank Williams Jr. tour but check with your local concert venue through StubHub for confirmation.

Can I get a refund or exchange my ticket if I can’t attend?

Ticket refunds and exchanges are subject to the venue’s policy. Please contact the venue directly for more information.

You can bring personal recording equipment like the camera on your phone but you won’t be allowed to bring professional camera equipment or a camera bag.

Will merchandise be available for purchase at the concert?

Yes, Hank Williams Jr. merchandise should be available for purchase at the concert venue.

Are there opening acts or special guests for the Hank Williams 2024 Tour?

Hank Williams will be joined by a great group of special guests and supporting acts, including Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Grand Ole Opry Chairman, and Byrds member Marty Stuary with His Fabulous Superlatives, and “Wagon Wheel” troubadours Old Crow Medicine Show.

What happens if the concert is postponed or canceled?

If the concert is postponed, your tickets will be valid for the new date. If the concert is canceled, you will be eligible for a refund. Please note that this information is subject to change.

How can I avoid scams or counterfeit tickets?

You can avoid scams and counterfeit tickets by purchasing official tickets to Hank Williams Jr. through StubHub, or by clicking here.

Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.