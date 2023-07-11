Matt Doyle to Star as Frank Sinatra in “Sinatra The Musical”

It looks like Sinatra The Musical has officially found its singer! Tony Award winner Matt Doyle is set to star as Frank Sinatra himself, ready to showcase his talent once more. Written by Tony winner Joe DiPietro, the show will be directed and choreographed by Kathleen Marshall. Sinatra The Musical is set to run at the UK’s Birmingham Rep beginning September 23 to October 28.

“I have no doubt my Italian grandmothers would be profoundly overjoyed,” Doyle said in a statement. “This one is for Geraldine Padula and Nicoletta Macchia, who raised my family and me on Frank’s music. I cannot begin to express what an honor it is to take on The Chairman of the Board’s incredible legacy.”

Marshall went on to add, “I am so excited to work with Matt Doyle again! Matt is an incredible actor and singer, and he has all the charm, charisma, sensitivity, and depth to bring the story of Frank Sinatra’s life and artistry to Birmingham Rep.”

Tina Sinatra, who is Sinatra’s daughter and producer of the show on behalf of Frank Sinatra Enterprises, also expressed her excitement for the musical. She stated, “Sinatra is the first book musical to take an honest look at my father’s life, so the question people kept asking — who could possibly play him? From the moment Matt Doyle swaggered into the audition room, he owned the role. Not only did he naturally possess Frank’s warmth and charm, Matt understood my father’s complexities.”

She continued, “And once he began to sing, we knew we had found our Frank! In addition to his extraordinary talent, Matt also possesses an intuitive sensitivity about life that will help reveal the man behind the legend. I can’t wait to see him in the role at Birmingham Rep in the fall! I know Dad will be proud of him.”

According to the show’s description, the musical takes place on New Year’s Eve 1942 as young talented 27-year-old Sinatra is about to step onstage at New York’s Paramount Theather. “As Frank Sinatra’s career suddenly skyrockets, he struggles with balancing the love of his wife, Nancy, against the demands and temptations of being the most popular singer in America,” the press release continued.

“But when he begins a torrid affair with movie goddess Ava Gardner, his records stop selling and the press turns against him, sending his career into a tailspin. Driven by his devotion to his family, Sinatra employs his peerless artistry and dogged determination to stage the greatest comeback in showbiz history.”

Doyle is currently showcasing his talent as Seymour in the Off-Broadway revival of Little Shop of Horrors until July 16. Several other musicals under his belt include War Horse, Spring Awakening, The Book of Mormon and Bye Bye Birdie. In 2022 he won a Tony Award for his phenomenal performance as Jamie in Company.

