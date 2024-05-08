“I Can’t Let Country Radio Ignore This One”: Reba McEntire Fans Are Losing It Over Her New Song, ‘The Voice’ Performance

At 69, Reba McEntire is still the “Queen of Country.” In her nearly 50-year career, the “Fancy” singer has sold more than 75 million records, landed more than 100 singles on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart, and scored No. 1 hits in four different decades. These days, Reba spends her time sharing her oceans of industry knowledge with aspiring singers on NBC’s The Voice. However, during Tuesday’s (May 7) episode, the three-time GRAMMY winner showed everybody she can still perform. Reba kicked off season 25’s first live results episode by debuting her latest single. And the dazzling performance had many social media users declaring, “I Can’t” contain myself!”

Reba McEntire’s Performance on ‘The Voice’ Has Fans Shook

Fans were ecstatic to hear Reba would premiere new music during Tuesday’s episode of The Voice. The social media fervor escalated when they realized “Mother” was kicking off the show.

“still shook that she opened the show, I was fully expecting to have to wait the full hour for her,” one fan wrote on X/Twitter.

QUEEN @reba kicks off #TheVoice Lives with a BANG debuting her newest single "I Can't"!! 👑 pic.twitter.com/GLu7YnQG2N — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) May 8, 2024

Reba owes her enduring popularity largely to her incorporation of contemporary sounds without ever compromising her traditional style. That felt especially true on “I Can’t.” I got the fire in my bones / I got the trouble in my soul, she sang. And everyone believed her.

“#Reba performing #ICant first is insane! How am I supposed to focus on the rest of the show when she just dragged me by my wig?” one fan gushed on X/Twitter.

sorry not sorry but I will actually be incapable of tweeting about anything other than that performance from mother. just wow. #Reba #TheVoice #ICant — maddy (@McEnFancy) May 8, 2024

Another X/Twitter user was so awestruck that they had to invoke Reba’s middle name. “OMG REBA NELL!!! YOU NEVER MISS !!” they wrote. “THE OUTFIT!! THE HAIR!! THE VOCALS! THE SONG!! OMG WE WON YALL”

Reba Will Make History At This Year’s ACM Awards

You’d think Reba would run out of career milestones after half a century. But the country star is still making history. On May 16, Reba will head to Frisco, Texas, to host the Academy of Country Music Awards for a record-breaking 17th time.

“I am tickled to pieces to get to host the ACM Awards for the 17th time!” Reba said in a statement. “What an honor to have been part of the past, present and now the future of the Academy of Country Music with Amazon Prime Video.”

