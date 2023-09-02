Net Worth: Oliver Anthony, from Farmville Dropout to Viral Star

Oliver Anthony hasn’t had that long of a discography because he became a viral country music sensation overnight when he independently released “Rich Men North of Richmond” in August 2023. Right-Wing conservatives latched onto Oliver’s song because of its anti-government lyrics that spoke against taxes and some liberal beliefs, while others called the song “offensive” and “fat-phobic”.

Videos by American Songwriter

The former high school dropout has always expressed his interest in a simple life. This is obvious in his rejection of music deals worth millions of dollars and the lyrics of his songs, most of which speak against extravagant living. Nonetheless, with revenue made from his YouTube channel where he has been uploading music since 2022, Oliver Anthony’s net worth has been reportedly estimated to be between $1.5 – $2 million.

Growing Up in Farmville

Oliver Anthony’s birth name is Christopher Anthony Lunsford, a Piedmont-born and raised native, from Farmville, Virginia. Not much is known about the red-bearded Internet sensation family-wise, as he prefers to keep things private, but the name Oliver Anthony was adopted as an ode to his grandfather, whom he described as a 1930s Appalachian man.

[RELATED: Oliver Anthony Stays at No. 1 on Hot 100 for Second Week]

In 2010 when he was 17, Anthony dropped out of high school but went ahead to secure a General Educational Development diploma (GED).

Becoming A Factory Worker

After dropping out of high school, Anthony worked industrial jobs in factories in North Carolina and Virginia for nine years, where he got to know thousands of other blue-collar workers on job sites and in the factories where he had his shifts. He mentioned in a lengthy Facebook Post on his account that it was through constant interactions with these people that he got inspired for most of his songs. He wrote, “People are SO damn tired of being neglected, divided and manipulated.”

In 2013, while working at a paper mill in North Carolina, he had a work accident that led to a skull fracture, leaving him unable to work for half a year. After recovery from his injury, he worked in outside sales in manufacturing, where he visited factories and job sites from 2014 to 2023.

Singing Career

After adopting his grandfather’s name and creating Oliver Anthony Music, Anthony became a full-fledged country and folk singer and songwriter. Anthony plays the resonator guitar, and his voice is described as raspy, gravelly, and distinct with a heavy twang. He began writing music in 2021 after recovering from alcoholism and began to release music in 2022 on his YouTube page as Oliver Anthony Music.

For five years, Anthony struggled with alcohol abuse and mental health issues. He said one day, he broke down and promised God that he would get sober and remain that way if God helped him follow his dream. Thirty days after this prayer, the West Virginia music channel ‘radiowv’ asked him to record a song for their own YouTube music channel. This was when he sang and released “Rich Men North of Richmond” – His first professionally recorded song.

“Rich Men North of Richmond”

On August 8, 2023, the video of Oliver Anthony performing “Rich Men North of Richmond” was uploaded to YouTube, and it immediately went viral. Anthony became a country singing sensation in less than 24 hours, with tons of news sources describing the song as anti-establishment, conservative, or conspiratorial. Billboard described it as a song that took on “politicians, taxes, welfare, and other issues from a struggling working man’s perspective”.

The song was publicized by singer and songwriter John Rich, popular podcast host Joe Rogan, and political commentators Jack Posobiec and Matt Walsh.

Within days, the song went to No. 1 on the US iTunes all-genres chart, and No. 1 on Spotify US and Apple Music charts. Anthony made a record when the song debuted at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100, leading him to become the first artist to debut atop the chart without any prior chart history in any form. On YouTube, the song garnered over 5 million views within three days of its release.

In Politics

“Rich Men North of Richmond” became a staple for Republicans in politics because of the lyrics of the song. At the Milwaukee Republican presidential debate on August 23, 2023, the song was referenced when Martha MacCallum asked the governor of Florida Ron DeSantis why the song was suddenly striking a nerve within the country. DeSantis responded by saying it was because the country was in decline.

[RELATED: Oliver Anthony’s “Rich Men North of Richmond” Used as Talking Point at Republican Presidential Debate]

On Aug. 25, Anthony made a video for YouTube and said it was funny seeing his video on the presidential debate, given the fact that he actually wrote the song because of people like the Politicians in the debate. He then reiterated that he doesn’t support President Joe Biden either, reinserting his stance on being neither Republican nor Democratic.

Other Songs by Oliver Anthony

On August 13, 2023, Anthony held a free show at a farmers market in Barco, North Carolina. He started the show with the reading of verses from Psalm 37 about evildoers. Following the show, six other songs by Anthony ranked in the iTunes Top 20 list, with “I’ve Got To Get Sober” reaching No. 3 on the Apple music platform.

“Aint Gotta Dollar” is Anthony’s debut single, recorded on his mobile phone and uploaded to YouTube in September 2022. It reached No. 8 on Canada Digital Songs (Billboard), No. 82 on the US Billboard Hot 100, and No. 21 on US Hot Country Songs (Billboard). The single was ranked the fourth-best song released by Anthony.

[RELATED: 5 Other Songs by Oliver Anthony That Capture Rural Life]

“I Want To Go Home” ranked No. 27 on US Country Songs, and “I’ve Got To Get Sober” ranked 35 on the same chart. Other songs that made the digital charts include “Rich Man’s Gold,” “Cobwebs and Cocaine,” “Virginia,” “Doggonit,” and “90 Some Chevy.”

Personal Life

Anthony is a big fan of privacy, but he has mentioned living with his wife and two children in a camper where he hopes to raise livestock. After probing by skeptics who wondered how he was able to afford his camper despite his rhetoric about being a low-income earner, Anthony explained in his lengthy Facebook Post that he paid $97,500 for the property (his farm) in 2019, and still owes about $60,000 on it. The 27′ camper he lives in is covered with a roof tarp that he got off Craigslist for $750 (per Variety).