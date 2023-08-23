5 Other Songs by Oliver Anthony That Capture Rural Life

Oliver Anthony may be making headlines for his viral hit, “Rich Men North of Richmond,” but that’s not the only song he has that’s worth an ear. A consistent theme across his music is organic instrumentation, accented by the sound of a resonator acoustic guitar that’s as cool and crisp as the rural Virginia scenery he’s often surrounded by when he posts videos singing on his property.

The success of “Rich Men” has lifted up the handful of other songs he has on Spotify, all of which have racked up millions of streams. Check out five other songs you didn’t know Anthony sang below.

1. “Doggon It”

Like “Rich Men,” Anthony takes a broad look at the state of the world, calling out the juxtapositions between the rich and poor sitting side-by-side, such as seeing needles on the side of the road as self-driving cars pass by. Poor keep hurtin’/Rich keep thrivin,’ doggon it, he croons in the chorus. Calling out Democrats and Republicans as both “full of crap,” Anthony snarls singing I ain’t never met a good city slicker bureaucrat. “Doggon It” is perhaps his most soulful offering, showing off the strength in his rugged voice.

2. “I Want to Go Home”

There’s a sense of desperation in “I Want to Go Home.” Exhausted by the state of the world, Anthony finds peace in his rural sanctuary. I’m just down on my knees prayin’/Lord take me home/I just wanna go home, he pleads over an acoustic guitar. In addition to admitting that he’s feeling lost in life, he also accuses society as a whole of losing its way and people who all just do what the TV say. If you want an authentic snapshot of rural life and mentality, this song provides it.

3. “Ain’t Gotta Dollar”

Clocking in at just over two minutes, Anthony paints a picture of Appalachian life with his little spot in the country/Where I spend all of my time. Anthony asserts that he doesn’t need much in life to be happy, just as long as his truck runs and can make muscadine wine right off the vine. He gets his point across in the catchy chorus, I ain’t got a dollar/But I don’t need a dime.

4. “Rich Man’s Gold”

Anthony once again takes on the capitalist society with “Rich Man’s Gold.” When he insists, You weren’t born/Just to pay bills and die, in the first verse, it offers a clear indication of where the song is heading. Anthony advises that people don’t need much to be happy, with just a dog/A shack/A creek in the back/And a good woman to hold bound to do the trick. “Rich Man’s Gold” continues on Anthony’s theme of offering an honest portrayal of rural life.

5. “I’ve Got to Get Sober”

Anthony has been honest about his struggles with depression and that his music often stems from his mental health. That truth shows up in “I’ve Got to Get Sober” wherein liquor is his saving grace from the troubles of the world. I’ve got to get sober/Start living right/I don’t know how it’s gonna go/But it ain’t gonna happen tonight, he relays in the chorus.

