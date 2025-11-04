Megan Moroney, Riley Green, and More To Star in Annual ‘CMA Country Christmas’ Co-Hosted by Jordan Davis & Lauren Daigle

Since 2010, the Country Music Association has filmed and aired the CMA Country Christmas TV special, which features live performances of classic and country Christmas songs by some of the biggest country music stars in the game. Previous hosts and performers include Jennifer Nettles, Reba McEntire, Carrie Underwood, and Brad Paisley. Well, in terms of caliber, this year is no different, and the CMAs announced the star-studded cast list of this year’s show today.

Hosting the 16th annual CMA Country Christmas will be country/Christian star Lauren Daigle and hit country music artist Jordan Davis. The prominent country music figures starring in the show include Megan Moroney, Riley Green, Lady A, Little Big Town, and Parker McCollum. Lastly, the country music adjacent acts will be the Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Bebe Winans, and the Tedeschi Trucks Band.

To announce the news, the Country Music Association wrote in a social media post, “Santa isn’t the only one coming to town. Hosted by @Lauren_Daigle and @JordanDavisOfficial, #CMAchristmas is back with a sleigh full of holiday performances on Tuesday, Dec. 2 at 9/8c on @ABC!” “Featuring – @Lauren_Daigle, @JordanDavisOfficial, @RileyDuckman, @LadyA, @LittleBigTown, @ParkerMcCollum, @MegMoroney, @PresHallBand, @TedeschiTrucksBand, and Bebe Winans,” the post concluded.

CMA Seemingly Teases Holiday Special Setlist

According to Variety, the Christmas special was taped on October 8 at Belmont University’s Fisher Center in Nashville, Tennessee. It will air on ABC on December 2 and be available on Hulu and Disney+ for streaming the following day.

Despite the details the association has divulged, there is still one big question: what is the special’s setlist? The CMAs have yet to confirm any type of setlist. However, they did release a Spotify playlist titled “CMA Country Christmas” that features tracks by the artists set to star in the special, as well as past country music Christmas staples.

A few of the tracks on the playlist include Megan Moroney’s “All I Want for Christmas is a Cowboy”, Riley Green’s “Christmas To Me”, Lady A’s “Little Saint Nick”, and Lauren Daigle’s “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas”. While this Spotify playlist doesn’t confirm the setlist of CMA Country Christmas, it is seemingly might be an easter egg of sorts. Nevertheless, time will tell. To see what songs are performed, make sure you tune into ABC on December 2, 2025.

Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images for Boston Calling