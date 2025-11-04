Why Isn’t ‘The Voice’ Airing Tonight (November 4)? New Season 28 Schedule Shakeup

The Voice is cutting down its airtime. Season 28 of The Voice will not air on Tuesday, Nov. 4, following weeks of scheduling shakeups for the NBC competition series.

This season began back in September, airing two episodes per week, on Monday and Tuesday nights. On Mondays, the show aired for two hours, while most Tuesdays featured an hour-long episode.

The first significant change of the season was the elimination of the Tuesday night episode all together. In its place, NBC aired NBA games.

This week, things changed even more. Instead of airing for two hours on Monday night, the show cut its airtime in half.

On Nov. 3, St. Dennis Medical will aired two 30-minute episodes ahead of The Voice. A new episode of Brilliant Minds followed the singing competition series.

Next week will be more of the same, with only one, one-hour episode set to air. Before The Voice, episodes of St. Dennis Medical and The Paper will air The Voice. Brilliant Minds will follow the competition series.

NBA basketball will continue to air during The Voice‘s Tuesday spot both weeks.

It’s currently unclear what The Voice schedule will look like past Nov. 10.

What to Know About Season 28 of The Voice

The Voice is currently in the Knockout Round of the competition, which features the Top 32 performers of the season.

For this round, the coaches—Michael Bublé, Reba McEntire, Niall Horan, and Snoop Dogg—pair up their eight singers.

Each competitor is then tasked with singing a song of their choice to stay on the show. After both performances, the coaches have to choose between the two contestants, ultimately cutting their teams in half.

There are no steals or saves available at this stage of the show, so it’s more competitive than ever between the contestants.

For the first time ever, this season The Voice introduced a new feature: the Mic Drop Button. Each coach gets to press the button one time this round, when they’re wowed by a performance that they think it deserves something extra.

After the four lucky contestants are selected by the coaches, America will get to vote on who should win a performance slot at The Rose Parade live on Jan. 1, 2026.

At the end of the Knockouts, the season’s Top 16 will move on to the Playoffs.

The Voice airs Mondays on NBC.

Photo by Ashley Osborn/NBC via Getty Images