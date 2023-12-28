Metallica Bandmates James Hetfield and Robert Trujillo Reflect on 2023 and Reveal Plans for the New Year

With 2023 drawing to a close and 2024 less than a week away, nearly everyone is reflecting on the past year or making plans for the next. It turns out that legendary rockstars are no exception to that. Recently, James Hetfield and Robert Trujillo of Metallica discussed their plans for the New Year.

In the latest episode of The Metallica Report, Hetfield and Trujillo reflected on 2023 and shared their plans for the coming year.

Metallica Frontman James Hetfield on “New Year’s Stuff”

“I usually don’t put a lot of stock into New Year’s stuff,” Hetfield said. “Reflecting on the past year, I’m super grateful for what I’ve got and what I’ve gone through,” he added. “I always look forward to what the next year will bring. The older I get, the harder and easier it gets.”

“I’m always looking forward to getting back on the road, playing some more shows, seeing some familiar faces and new faces at the shows,” Hetfield continued. “I’m really just continuing to improve myself, get better, have a better attitude about life, about other people’s lives. And, just try to bring as much joy to people as possible.”

Robert Trujillo’s Plans for 2024

Trujillo, bassist and newest member of Metallica plans to stay busy in the new year. “In my domestic life, I’d like to get more organized,” he said. “I’d love to get back to studying languages. I was actually studying French during the pandemic. The first year, I was studying Spanish,” he recalled. “Once things got really busy with Metallica, I kind of put it off to the side. I feel bad about that, so I want to kick that back into gear.”

Trujillo said he also plans to “leave the door open” for more creative endeavors. Additionally, he’ll have plenty of music in his life in the coming years. He doesn’t stop playing when the band isn’t on tour. “I love jamming and playing with my friends. Being a local musician in Southern California is definitely fun and exciting because there’s so many talented friends of mine. Musician friends and drummers,” he added. “It’s kind of crazy, but everybody plays music and they’re always busy doing something.”

