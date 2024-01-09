Metallica’s James Hetfield Proposes Unique New Microphone Feature to Fight Dehydration

Although known for being both the lead vocalist and co-founder of the legendary Metallica, James Hetfield is also a seasoned guitarist. While Kirk Hammett is the lead guitarist for Metallica, Guitar World and Rolling Stone placed Hetfield on the list of the greatest guitarists of all time. Hammett also made the list. Recently, Hetfield discussed performing on stage in front of thousands of fans and the one invention that would make singing easier.

Discussing concerts on their podcast The Metallica Report, Hetfield talked about the harsh conditions being on stage can create. With lights beaming down on the heavy metal band and them spending hours singing and performing, it seems the band can get a little thirsty. Hoping to fight that dehydration, the singer suggested adding built-in straws to the microphone. He said, “Being able to maybe sip some water while I’m playing, you know, some kind of straw on the microphone… That could be cool.”

With his creativity flowing, Hetfield didn’t stop with just microphones. Trying to find ways to create a better concert for fans, he also suggested having “microphone stations.” “I’m not holding the mic, I’m not able to go anywhere. So there [could be] mic stations everywhere.” He added, “Our monitor guy [would have to] chase me around for all the mics, he can’t have them all open because it sounds insane, especially in an indoor stadium.”

James Hetfield Tries To Create New Concert Experience

Hetfield continued to brainstorm solutions, wondering – “If you’re wearing something and you’re within two feet of the microphone, turn it on, something like that. So it would make [the monitor’s job] a little easier and mine as well.”

Besides discussing the dream setup for concerts, Hammett opened up about the chemistry of Metallica with Guitar World magazine. While holding several Grammy Awards, the guitarists admitted they don’t deal with egos. “We just forget [who wrote what]! We’ll be like, ‘That’s my riff… oh wait, is that my riff or someone else’s that I’ve played so much I now think it’s mine?!’ Stuff like that is not a concern during the creative process. It’s something we work out once all the smoke clears and we’re done with them.”

(Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)