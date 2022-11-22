Metallica to Stream ‘Helping Hands’ Concert on Paramount+

Paramount+ has announced its December line-up of movies, TV shows, and specials. Among the list is a livestreamed Metallica concert that will benefit the band’s All Within My Hands foundation. The “Helping Hands” concert will stream on the service in the U.S. and Canada on Friday, Dec. 16 at 5:30 p.m. PT.

The concert will take place at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles. The show will open with a set from Metalica’s frequent tour guest Greta Van Fleet before the metal icons take the stage. The show will be available to stream in the U.K., Latin America, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and France the following day. The concert will also be simulcast on Pluto TV and YouTube. Watch the trailer for the concert below.

“We’re looking forward to celebrating the achievements of All Within My Hands at this year’s Helping Hands Concert & Auction and we’re psyched to tell you that it will be streamed live, thanks to our friends at @paramountplus!” the band wrote on Twitter,

One hundred percent of the ticket sales and donation proceeds will go directly to those in need via All Within My Hands. The band started the foundation in 2017 in an effort to combat food insecurity, provide natural disaster relief, and support education. As with the past two installments of the Helping Hands concerts, Metallica will cover all the administrative costs. The foundation has raised nearly $12 million to date. Find more information, HERE.

Metallica played a string of South American shows with Greta Van Fleet earlier this year as well as a host of festival dates. The group more recently played a selection of ’80s rarities in honor of Megaforce Records founder Jon “Johnny Z” Zazula and his wife Marsha. Having been signed to the label early on in their career, the group brought out a number of album cuts from Kill ‘Em All and Ride The Lightening – their first two efforts.

