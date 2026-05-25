Keith Urban Previewing Upcoming Album During AMA Awards Performance

After releasing his latest album, High, in 2024, Keith Urban stayed busy with the High and Alive Tour in 2025. While taking a break from the studio in 2025, he returned in 2026 for his upcoming album, Flow State. Unlike the previous albums, Flow State offered a different approach from Urban. Instead of an album full of original songs, he presented Flow State as a collection of covers. With the album hitting shelves on June 12, the country singer will most likely use the stage to promote Flow State.

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When announcing the nominees for the AMAs, stars like Ella Langley, Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, Sabrina Carpenter, Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars, and Bad Bunny hoped to add a few accolades to their legacy. But for Urban, he was simply enjoying the night. Getting the chance to rub shoulders with some of the biggest names in the industry, Urban’s performance will be a top highlight for fans.

Although just a fun night for Urban, on April 28, he celebrated a milestone of his own when inducted into the Musicians Hall of Fame in Nashville. Discussing Flow State at the time, he suggested, “This record ‘Flow State’ was just an unexpected evolution of music really.”

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Keith Urban Discusses How He Was Never Going To Release ‘Flow State’

According to Urban, he never thought he would release Flow State. He claimed that the album was the product of a new studio. “I bought a studio in Nashville and all I wanted to do was break it in by doing a song or two. And we thought just for fun, we would do a couple of yacht rock songs. I had no intention of releasing it. It was just something to do that we really loved playing that kind of music.”

Created from nothing but love for music, Flow State will include collaboration with Little Big Town and John Mayer. While including an assortment of covers, the album will feature one original song. Teaming up with Michael McDonald, the two put the finishing touches on the project with “We Go Back.”

Ready to start a new chapter in his ongoing career, don’t miss Urban’s highly anticipated performance during the AMA Awards. Hosted by Queen Latifah, the AMA Awards air tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on CBS and are available to stream on Paramount+.

(Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)