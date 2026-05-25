Legendary Rocker Billy Idol Performing Medley of Hits at AMA Awards, To Receive Lifetime Achievement Honor

Most singers would consider it a successful year to top the charts or win an award. But for Billy Idol, he is enjoying a historic 2026. Just last year, he released his first album in nearly three years with Dream Into It. He followed that by being named in the 2026 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction class. A monumental moment for the rocker, the AMA Awards also wanted to highlight his dedication to rock music when they announced he would receive the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Videos by American Songwriter

At 70, Idol has spent the majority of his life on stage. He was a leading voice during the Second British Invasion in America alongside the band Generation X. He followed that with hits like “White Wedding” and “Dancing with Myself.” While continuing to leave his mark on the music industry, 2026 was a complete milestone year for the singer. An induction into the Rock Hall. A recipient of a Lifetime Achievement Award. And if that wasn’t enough – 2026 marked his 50th anniversary.

A celebration year for Idol, executive producers Barry Adelman and Alexi Mazareas considered him the true definition of a rockstar. “Billy Idol is a true rock legend whose influence has transcended generations and genres. From his groundbreaking music to his electrifying stage presence, Billy has left an indelible mark on popular culture and the music industry.”

[RELATED: 4 Songs That Show How Billy Idol Filled a Punk Void in the 1980s]

Billy Idol Makes 2026 Historic

While attending the AMA Awards to be honored, Idol wasn’t about to leave without a performance. Teasing the performance, the producers added, “We are thrilled to honor him with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 52nd American Music Awards and celebrate his legacy with what promises to be an unforgettable performance.”

Hoping to take fans on a journey throughout his career, Idol will offer a medley of some of his most iconic hits. Aside from the AMAs, fans can also get a closer look at the icon as he released the documentary, Billy Idol Should Be Dead, which travels through his life away from the spotlight and the moments that defined his spirit.

A true rock icon, Idol’s career remains ongoing, but between a new album, a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction, and now a Lifetime Achievement Award, 2026 became a celebration of everything he brought to rock music.

Don’t miss the AMA Awards, airing tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on CBS and available to stream on Paramount+.

(Photo by John Parra/Getty Images)