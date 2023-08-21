Michael Jackson Abuse Case Set to Be Revived

A California appeals court has revived the court case of Wade Robson and James Safechuck, who accused Michael Jackson of sexual abuse years ago. The case was initially dismissed in 2021 due to “incorrect rulings in these cases, which were against California law and would have set a dangerous precedent that endangered children,” according to Vince Finaldi, one of Robson and Safecheck’s lawyers.

Today, Jonathan Steinsapir, an attorney for the Jackson estate, sent an email to The Associated Press expressing his disdain over the decision. “We are disappointed with the Court’s decision. Two distinguished trial judges repeatedly dismissed these cases on numerous occasions over the last decade because the law required it,” the email reads.

“We remain fully confident that Michael is innocent of these allegations, which are contrary to all credible evidence and independent corroboration, and which were only first made years after Michael’s death,” Steinsapir’s email continues. “We trust that the truth will ultimately prevail with Michael’s vindication yet again. Michael Jackson himself said, ‘Lies run sprints, but the truth runs marathons.'”

During their 2021 lawsuit, Robson and Safechuck were suing MJJ Productions Inc. and MJJ Ventures Inc., two corporations founded by Jackson. Attorney Holly Boyer claimed that Jackson’s staff was complicit during the alleged abuse of Robson and Safechuck in a July 26 video conference hearing.

“The defendants ignore the fact that Jackson’s house was staffed with employees who enacted policies and procedures to isolate Jackson and these children knowing that Jackson had sexually abused minors before and was sexually abusing these plaintiffs,” Boyer stated. “These are children. The idea that there is no responsibility to do anything ignores the context. Their dependence and vulnerability are implicit in their age. In a case of an affirmative duty to protect children from sexual abuse, we do require that the employees of the entity take those steps. At the heart of what we are talking about is the sexual abuse of children, which is something we need to protect against.”

Robson and Safechuck’s harrowing stories of abuse were depicted in the 2019 HBO documentary, Leaving Neverland. “Everybody wanted to meet Michael or be with Michael. He was already larger than life,” Safechuck explained in the documentary. “And then he likes you.”

Jackson has faced child abuse allegations since the early ’90s. The singer known as the “King of Pop” passed away on June 25, 2009, at the age of 50.

