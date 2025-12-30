Michael Lippman, Longtime Manager for George Michael, Dead at 79

While fans are familiar with Matchbox Twenty, George Michael, and David Bowie, many might not recall the name Michael Lippman. In the music industry, Lippman was a renowned manager who helped steer Michael’s career. During Bowie’s Ziggy Stardust era, the manager represented him. The two formed a lasting friendship after working on The Man Who Fell to Earth. Although fashioning a legendary career in music, sadly, Lippman passed away at 79.

Videos by American Songwriter

On December 29, Lippman’s family surrounded him at his home in Santa Ynez, California. Showering him in love, his son, Josh, released a statement after his father’s death. “Dad was a relentless advocate for his clients, his friends, and his family. He was the person you wanted in your corner in any situation. He transitioned from bulldog to effortless charmer on a dime, often multiple times in a conversation, and never met a challenge he couldn’t solve.”

Lippman’s other son, Nick, also released a statement. While the manager offered insight and wisdom to some of the biggest names in music, Nick considered his dad one of the greatest teachers and mentors. “Michael was my mentor and the greatest teacher. For over twenty years, we travelled the world and shared a bond that grew deeper with time. We spoke every day and often finished each other’s sentences.”

[RELATED: The Wham! Song George Michael Resented for Being So Perfect]

The Moment Michael Lippman Loved The Most In His Career

Nick added that their relationship went far beyond father and son. Working together over the years, he said, “Our relationship was shaped by the work we did side by side, and a bond of love, trust, and mutual respect.”

Getting a chance to look back at his career, Lippman once explained how he gained a reputation for being intimidating. For any manager, being intimidating is an advantage. And in 2016, he noted why he needed to be feared. “You’re fighting 10 other managers. I want more time, attention and money spent on my artists than the nine other guys. So I created this persona that people respected and slightly feared and hopefully, if things went the right way, I got what I wanted.”

Although Lippman managed icons during his career, he held his work with his sons and brother at the top. “I believe I’m the luckiest guy in the world to have been able to work with my two sons and my brother in the same business.”

Beyond the artists he helped create and shape, Lippman will always be remembered most for the loyalty, love, and fierce dedication he brought to music.

(Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc)