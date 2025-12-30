Kate Bush “Heartbroken” as Close Friend Remains Missing at Sea

On December 25, countless families gathered together to celebrate Christmas. The day included gifts, food, and hopefully a drink or two. But for emergency services in Budleigh Salterton, they tirelessly worked to hopefully locate Matthew Upham and another individual who went missing after a swim. Although Upham remains missing, Kate Bush has shared a touching tribute to her friend, whom she considered “incredibly special.”

Videos by American Songwriter

Posting a picture of Upham on her website, Bush used her stardom to highlight one of the people closest to her. “Matthew was one of my very dearest friends. I’d known him for thirty years. He was one of those people who touched everyone he met. He was extraordinarily kind, thoughtful and lived life to the full.” She even insisted, “He was also a great deal of fun.”

Having shared a friendship for over three decades, Bush was stunned by the sudden disappearance. And even more shocking was the fact that the singer insisted Upham was a “very strong” swimmer. But no matter what – she concluded, “His family are heartbroken and along with many of his friends, so am I.”

[RELATED: 2 Nearly Forgotten Collaborations Between Prince and Kate Bush During the 1990s]

Kate Bush Considered Matthew Upham The “Best Friend Anyone Could Have”

While the Upham family hoped to get some closure on the situation, Bush cherished the laughs they shared and the memories they made. “It’s so tragic that he lost his life this way. The world has lost someone incredibly special. Thank you Matthew, for being one of the best friends anyone could have.”

As for the family, they posted a recent update on Upham’s Instagram page. Again, no remains have been found. But with each day passing, they understood the likelihood of him being located. Scouring the area, the rescue efforts were eventually called off.

Still, the family thanked to efforts of the rescue crews who searched. “We would like to express our sincere and heartfelt thanks to the emergency services who responded, particularly the RNLI (Royal National Lifeboat Institution) and coastguard, for their dedication, professionalism, and tireless efforts during this extremely difficult time.”

Asking for privacy at this time, Upham’s family and friends continue to grieve his loss while holding onto the memories of a life that touched so many.

(Photo by Pete Still/Redferns)