Midland Announces The Last Resort: Greetings From Tour Slated for Fall

Just a few days after releasing their third studio album The Last Resort: Greetings From, the beloved Texas trio Midland has announced a regional tour slated for this fall. The tour sees the country outfit bringing their music across the plains, beginning on September 23 in Tuscon.

Elsewhere on the tour are stops in Salt Lake City, Portland, and Los Angeles before ending in Seattle, Washington on November 16. Joining Midland across the tour are Flatland Cavalry, Nikki Lane, Shane Smith & The Saints, Jonathan Terrell, and Hailey Whitters.

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 13 at 10 am local time. See the full tour dates below.

Across their two previous albums, singer Mark Wystarch, bassists Cameron Duddy, and lead guitarist Jess Carson have clinched a triple-platinum hit with “Drinkin’ Problem” and a No.1 Billboard Top Country Album with their debut Let It Roll. Their self-proclaimed post-Urban Cowboy sound has united classic country fans and hipsters alike and earned them widespread critical acclaim.

Their past touring accolades include selling out the Houston Rodeo and Livestock Show, packing a multiple-night stand at Ft. Worth’s iconic Billy Bob’s, and re-opening North Hollywood’s legendary Palomino Club for one night only. Find the full tour dates below.