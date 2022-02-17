Willie Nelson’s Luck Reunion Announces Lineup, Includes Allison Russell, Charley Crockett, and More

The music festival and cultural event hosted on Willie Nelson’s Texas property, the Luck Reunion, is returning this year on March 17.

Poster courtesy of Luck Presents & The Oriel

“Although we’ve faced the challenges of two years without live music, Team Luck knows how to rally,” festival organizers said in a press statement. “We can’t wait to celebrate ten years of Luck and to see our ‘Luck Family’ return to the stage.”

This year’s music festival will be the 10th year that Luck Presents has put this event together. In addition to more than 40 musical performances, the Luck Reunion will feature a “Potluck.” The Potluck is composed of chefs from across the country who create unique culinary experiences for festival-goers. Participating chefs include Chef Maneet Chauhan, Chef Duff Goldman, Chef Scott Conant, Chef Brian Light, and others.

Read the entire music lineup below.

This year’s Reunion lineup features:

49 Winchester

Abby Hamilton

Abraham Alexander

Adia Victoria

Allison Russell

Bendigo Fletcher

Black Lips

BMI Songwriters Circle feat. Jackie Venson, Suzanne Santo & Aaron Raitiere

Charley Crockett

Chuck Prophet & The Mission Express

Danielle Ponder

David Beck’s Tejano Weekend

Delta Spirit

Ida Mae

Japanese Breakfast

Jim Francis

Jim Keller

Jonathan Terrell

Leslie Mendelson

Lily Meola

Lost Gonzo Band with Michael Martin Murphey

Lucero

Neal Francis

Night Moves

Particle Kid

Ryan Quiet

Seratones

S.G. Goodman

Steve Gunn (full band)

Sunflower Bean

SUSTO

Tami Neilson

Trè Burt (solo)

Weyes Blood (solo)

Willie Nelson and Family

Photo Credit: Pamela Springsteen