Willie Nelson’s Luck Reunion Announces Lineup, Includes Allison Russell, Charley Crockett, and More

The music festival and cultural event hosted on Willie Nelson’s Texas property, the Luck Reunion, is returning this year on March 17.
“Although we’ve faced the challenges of two years without live music, Team Luck knows how to rally,” festival organizers said in a press statement. “We can’t wait to celebrate ten years of Luck and to see our ‘Luck Family’ return to the stage.”
This year’s music festival will be the 10th year that Luck Presents has put this event together. In addition to more than 40 musical performances, the Luck Reunion will feature a “Potluck.” The Potluck is composed of chefs from across the country who create unique culinary experiences for festival-goers. Participating chefs include Chef Maneet Chauhan, Chef Duff Goldman, Chef Scott Conant, Chef Brian Light, and others.
Read the entire music lineup below.
This year’s Reunion lineup features:
49 Winchester
Abby Hamilton
Abraham Alexander
Adia Victoria
Allison Russell
Bendigo Fletcher
Black Lips
BMI Songwriters Circle feat. Jackie Venson, Suzanne Santo & Aaron Raitiere
Charley Crockett
Chuck Prophet & The Mission Express
Danielle Ponder
David Beck’s Tejano Weekend
Delta Spirit
Ida Mae
Japanese Breakfast
Jim Francis
Jim Keller
Jonathan Terrell
Leslie Mendelson
Lily Meola
Lost Gonzo Band with Michael Martin Murphey
Lucero
Neal Francis
Night Moves
Particle Kid
Ryan Quiet
Seratones
S.G. Goodman
Steve Gunn (full band)
Sunflower Bean
SUSTO
Tami Neilson
Trè Burt (solo)
Weyes Blood (solo)
Willie Nelson and Family
Photo Credit: Pamela Springsteen