Willie Nelson’s Luck Reunion Announces Lineup, Includes Allison Russell, Charley Crockett, and More

The music festival and cultural event hosted on Willie Nelson’s Texas property, the Luck Reunion, is returning this year on March 17.

Poster courtesy of Luck Presents & The Oriel

“Although we’ve faced the challenges of two years without live music, Team Luck knows how to rally,” festival organizers said in a press statement. “We can’t wait to celebrate ten years of Luck and to see our ‘Luck Family’ return to the stage.”

This year’s music festival will be the 10th year that Luck Presents has put this event together. In addition to more than 40 musical performances, the Luck Reunion will feature a “Potluck.” The Potluck is composed of chefs from across the country who create unique culinary experiences for festival-goers. Participating chefs include Chef Maneet Chauhan, Chef Duff Goldman, Chef Scott Conant, Chef Brian Light, and others.

Read the entire music lineup below.

This year’s Reunion lineup features:

49 Winchester
Abby Hamilton 
Abraham Alexander
Adia Victoria 
Allison Russell 
Bendigo Fletcher 
Black Lips 
BMI Songwriters Circle feat. Jackie Venson, Suzanne Santo & Aaron Raitiere
Charley Crockett 
Chuck Prophet & The Mission Express 
Danielle Ponder 
David Beck’s Tejano Weekend
Delta Spirit 
Ida Mae 
Japanese Breakfast
Jim Francis
Jim Keller
Jonathan Terrell
Leslie Mendelson
Lily Meola
Lost Gonzo Band with Michael Martin Murphey
Lucero
Neal Francis 
Night Moves
Particle Kid 
Ryan Quiet
Seratones
S.G. Goodman
Steve Gunn (full band)
Sunflower Bean
SUSTO
Tami Neilson 
Trè Burt (solo)
Weyes Blood (solo)
Willie Nelson and Family

Photo Credit: Pamela Springsteen

Leave a Reply

BMG Purchases Catalog of Blues Icon John Lee Hooker

Olivia Rodrigo Chronicles ‘Sour’ Songs in ‘Driving Home 2 U’ Documentary