How to Watch: Miley Cyrus Hulu Special ‘Endless Summer Vacation: Continued’ Out Now

Today (August 31), fans of the pop star Miley Cyrus can stream her new special on Hulu, Endless Summer Vacation: Continued (Backyard Sessions). The new storytelling special comes in honor of the release of Cyrus new single, “Used To Be Young,” which the singer released last week on August 24.

“Miley Cyrus shares stories and insights from the many chapters of her life; music from the singer’s latest release, Endless Summer Vacation,” the streaming giant writes in a statement,

In the new special, Cyrus talks about her father, country star Billy Ray Cyrus. Specifically, she talks about how the two grew up differently. Billy Ray garnered a No. 1 country song with his 1992 single, “Achy Breaky Heart.”

“My dad grew up the opposite of me,” said Cyrus in the Hulu offering. “I grew up on a soundstage, in a house with a family that was super close and all lived under the same roof.”

She added, “And I grew up financially stable and emotionally stable I think in my relationships also,” she continued. “And that’s something that my dad didn’t have. I’ve seen how that affects a lot of people that go from having nothing to everything. It’s a really dangerous place. So I think that’s where me and my dad’s relationship to fame and success is wildly different.”

The musical daughter even teared up talking about her musical father.”Him feeling loved by a big audience impacted him emotionally more than it ever could me,” she said in the special. “When he feels special or important, it’s like healing a childhood wound, and I’ve always been made to feel like a star.”

“It makes me emotional,” she continued, holding the waterworks back. “So I think that’s the difference.”

The new special comes on the heels of Cyrus taking to TikTok to launch a new series where she’ll be exploring the past 30 years of her life, beginning when she was born in 1992 to the present day.

And of her newest song, Cyrus shared on Twitter, “USED TO BE YOUNG. OUT NOW. This song is about honoring who we’ve been, loving who we are & celebrating who we will become. I feel proud when reflecting on my past and joyful when thinking about the future. I am grateful to my loyal fans who make my dreams a reality daily. I am sincerely thankful for the stability of your steadfast support. This song is for you. Truly, Miley”

Check out Cyrus’ new single “Used To Be Young” along with some other Backyard sessions videos she’s posted to YouTube, both recently and 10 years ago (“Jolene”), below.

Check out Cyrus’ Hulu special, available today.

How to watch:

Endless Summer Vacation: Continued (Backyard Sessions) will air on ABC on Thursday (Aug. 24) at 10 p.m. ET and will be available to stream on Hulu. The show will be available to stream on-demand or online at ABC.com and the ABC app.

