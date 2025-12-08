Miley Cyrus Says Godmother Dolly Parton Is Keeping “The Show Going” Amid “Jolene” Singer’s Health Struggles

Shortly after releasing his inescapable breakout hit “Achy Breaky Heart” in 1992, Billy Ray Cyrus hit the road with the legendary Dolly Parton. That planted the seeds for a lifelong friendship—so much so that when the “Old Town Road” singer welcomed daughter Miley in November 1992, he asked the 9 to 5 star to take on the role of godmother. During a recent red carpet appearance at the Avatar: Fire and Ash premiere in Los Angeles, Miley Cyrus offered Entertainment Tonight a health update on Dolly Parton.

Dolly Parton Has Canceled Multiple Public Appearances This Year

“She’s always gonna keep the show going,” the “Flowers” singer, 33, said of her 79-year-old godmother. “The show must go on. She’s just excited to get back to work.”

Dolly sparked concern in September when she skipped an event announcing Dollywood’s new Night Flight Expedition ride. In a video announcement, the “Jolene” singer revealed that she was battling a kidney infection.

“[The] doctor said, ‘You don’t need to be traveling right this minute, so you need a few days to get better,’” Dolly said. “So, he suggested I not go to Dollywood today, but I’m there with you in spirit.”

Just one week later, the nine-time CMA Award winner postponed a planned Las Vegas residency until September 2026 due to what she described as “health issues.”

“My doctors tell me I must have a few procedures,” Dolly wrote on Instagram. “As I joked with them, it must be time for my 100,000-mile check-up, although it’s not the usual trip to see my plastic surgeon!”

Last month, she missed a ceremony inducting her into the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions’ Hall of Fame.

“I sure wish I could be with you in person today, but you probably heard that I’ve been dealing with a few health challenges this fall, and my doctors told me to take it easy for just a little while,” Dolly said in a video posted to social media. “I’m truly sorry I can’t be there, but I sure wanted to take the chance to say thank you for this incredible honor.”

“Getting Better Every Day”

In November, a source reassured People that the eight-time Grammy Award winner “is getting better every day” as she approaches her 80th birthday on Jan. 19.

“She is at home taking care of herself while many friends and family visit her,” the source added. “In true Dolly spirit she has already started decorating for the holidays — her favorite time of year.”

Featured image by Katherine Bomboy/NBC via Getty Images