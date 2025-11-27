What Dolly Parton Has Sacrificed During Her Illustrious Career: “How Did I Even Get It Done?”

Dolly Parton‘s music career has been roughly seven decades in the making. Over the course of her career, Dolly Parton has achieved nearly every musical accomplishment a musician possibly could. She’s created a plethora of No. 1 hits, won a surplus of awards, and consequently, become not just an iconic figure in country music culture, but in American culture.

This January, Dolly Parton will turn 80 years old, and in light of that big day and her new book, Parton recently spoke with People about her impending birthday, her legacy, and what she’s sacrificed to become one of the most successful recording artists and celebrity figures of all time.

If you want to reach Dolly Parton’s level of success, you should not expect to lead an incredibly “normal” life. After all, what is “normal” about being a musician? Furthermore, what is “normal” about being one of the most successful musicians in the world? Seemingly, not much, as there is never a break in the motion, and the amount of sacrifices that have to be made is immense. Parton attested to that in her interview, as she briefly divulged what her life has looked like for the last 70 years or so.

Dolly Parton Has Been “Going Fast” Her Whole Life

Dolly Parton’s mainstream career in music, more or less, started when she was just five years old in 1951. Since then, well, we need not remind you what has transpired since then, as Parton has done it all. That being said, she reflected on how she was able to do so and what she gave up in the process.

“You know, I have just been going so fast my whole life,” says Parton to People. “And I just start thinking, ‘How in the world did I even have a life? How did I even get it done?’ I really realized when I was putting this book together just how much I had sacrificed in my life. I never had children, so at least I didn’t have a guilty feeling. I’m thankful that I got to see my dreams come true.”

Regarding her 80th birthday, Parton added, “People say, ‘Well, you’re going to be 80 years old.’ Well, so what? Look at all I’ve done in 80 years. I feel like I’m just getting started.” “If you allow yourself to get old, you will. I say, ‘I ain’t got time to get old!’ I ain’t got time to dwell on that. That’s not what I’m thinking about,” concluded Parton on the subject.

Per her comments, Parton has given up a whole lot to be the Dolly Parton we know. Although she seemingly wouldn’t trade it for the world. Also, despite her forthcoming landmark birthday, it seems Dolly Parton is not changing any thread of the character that has gotten her to where she is today.

Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images