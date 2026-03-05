A Smaller Version of Las Vegas’ Sphere May Be Coming to Nashville: Report

The Sphere may be heading to Music City.

Videos by American Songwriter

Sources told Axios that reps from Sphere Entertainment have met with Nashville businesspeople in the hopes of bringing a smaller version of the high-tech Las Vegas venue to town.

According to the outlet, the conversations are “very preliminary.” The company has yet to comment on the report.

The Sphere already has expansion plans outside of its Nashville prospect. Back in January, the company behind the venue announced plans to develop a smaller-scale space at National Harbor, a premier Maryland destination just outside of Washington, D.C.

The proposed venue would be the first smaller-scale Sphere, and have a capacity of 6,000 seats. While smaller than the Las Vegas space, the National Harbor one would still feature an Exosphere, the exterior LED display that showcases both artistic and branded content.

Inside, the venue would also feature a 16K x 16K display plane, which is the world’s highest-resolution LED screen. Like the Las Vegas venue, the National Harbor one would incorporate Sphere Immersive Sound, haptic seating, and 4D environmental effects.

“Our focus has always been on creating a global network of Spheres across forward-looking cities,” James L. Dolan, the Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Sphere Entertainment, said. “Sphere is a new experiential medium… [that would] elevate and advance immersive experiences across the area.”

According to the company, the Sphere would use both public and private funding—including approximately $200 million in state, local, and private incentives—for the build.

What to Know About the Sphere

The Sphere in Las Vegas opened to wide acclaim in 2023. Since then, the 20,000 capacity space has hosted residencies by musicians including U2, The Eagles, Backstreet Boys, and Kenny Chesney.

Artists haven’t shied away from praising the venue. In a press release, Chesney said that the Sphere “pulled me into so many songs the fans know and love in new ways.”

“It deepened how I see them. The production possibilities consume you,” he added. “… It’s not just how big or bold it is. Sphere’s layout creates this intimacy that lets me do songs I can’t play in a stadium, songs we love, songs I haven’t played in forever.”

Likewise, the Eagles’ Joe Walsh called the venue “amazing” in an interview with Rolling Stone.

Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images