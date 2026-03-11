Tammy Wynette Set to Be Honored With Nashville Tribute Concert

Tammy Wynette is set to be honored at a star-studded tribute concert. The concert, which has been titled Forever Yours, will take place at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium on March 30. The special evening will be recorded and will later air on PBS Great Performances.

During the evening, some of country music’s biggest name’s will perform Wynette’s biggest hits.

Wynonna Judd will sing “Woman to Woman.” She’ll also join Randy Houser to perform the classic duet “We’re Gonna Hold On.”

The War and Treaty will take the stage for “Golden Ring.” Heart’s Ann Wilson, meanwhile, will perform “Stand by Your Man.”

Additionally, Gretchen Wilson will sing “Til I Get It Right,” KT Tunstall will perform “D-I-V-O-R-C-E,” and Terri Clark will take the stage for “Your Good Girl’s Gonna Go Bad.”

On top of that, Wynette’s daughter, Georgette Jones will honor her mom with a performance of “I Hope You Knew.”

Carter Faith, The Band Perry’s Kimberly Perry, Macy Gray, Brittney Spencer, Lucinda Williams, and Lorrie Morgan will also take the stage during the one night only event.

Valerie June, Mandy Barnett, Patty Griffin, Debby Boone, Laci Kaye Booth, Tami Neilson, Jaci Velasquez, and Katie Pruitt will likewise perform.

Also set to take the stage are The Isaacs, Jamie O’Neal, Kaitlin Butts, Carlene Carter, Troubadour Blue, and Jason Coleman. More performers will be announced soon.

Those present will also sing songs including “Don’t Wanna Play House,” “Silver Threads and Golden Needles,” “We’re Gonna Hold On,” and “Women to Woman.” “Apartment #9,” “’Til I Can Make It on My Own,” “One,” and “Whatever Happened to Us” have also made the set list.

An air date for the tribute concert has yet to be revealed.

What to Know About Tammy Wynette

Wynette had a storied career in country music, which includes 20 chart-topping singles. She won two Grammys, two ACMs, and three CMA Awards over the course of her career.

Her song, “Stand By Your Man,” was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 1999. Wynette herself was inducted into theCountry Music Hall of Fame in 1998 and into the Nashville Songwriter’s Hall of Fame in 2009.

Wynette died in 1998 after a pulmonary blood clot. She was 55.

Photo by Michael Putland/Getty Images