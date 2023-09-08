Miranda Lambert on Writing with Jelly Roll: “I Love Him to Death”

Miranda Lambert is the latest artist to collaborate with Jelly Roll. During an appearance on Kelleigh Bannen’s Apple Music show, Today’s Country Radio, Lambert revealed that she recently had a writing session with the fast-rising star. It was the first time the two met, Lambert sharing how they spent several hours together in the writing room.

“I got to meet Jelly Roll just because we had a co-write, and now I just love him to death,” she praised. “I wouldn’t have probably gotten to spend that time with him. You spend six, seven hours with these people in a room, and you really get to know each other on an intimate level.” Lambert didn’t say if they were writing for a specific person but remarks that she’s “honored” that fellow artists and songwriters want to write with her.

“We didn’t come in the room like, ‘Let’s write a song for you.’ It was just like, ‘Hey, there’s some writers and artists in the room. Let’s see what happens,'” she continued. “And luckily, I got songs on these records, and I feel really blessed about that because I know how hard it is.”

Lambert recently released “Driving Back There in My Mind” as part of Apple Music’s Lost & Found initiative that pairs unrecorded songs written by Nashville’s hit songwriters with popular artists who then cut and release them. “Driving” was co-written by three of Nashville’s most revered writers who have worked with Lambert many times over the years–Lori McKenna, Liz Rose and Hillary Lindsey.

“There’s so many gems laying around Nashville that have never made their way into their light yet, and I love that this project is shedding light on those songs,” Lambert explained to Bannen about her support for Lost & Found. “I think it’s so important for artists that are writers to really remember you don’t have to write everything that you cut. A lot of your friends in this town are pouring their hearts out every single day to make the best songs available to us, and they are right there. We just got to go find them.”

Photo by Adam Hagy/Getty Images for ABA