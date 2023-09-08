Green Day Releases Vintage Recordings Ahead of ‘Dookie’ 30th Anniversary

In celebration of the 30th anniversary of their debut album Dookie, Green Day has just released three tracks that feature never-before-heard recording sessions. The newly released recordings include versions of “Christie Road” and “409 in Your Coffeemaker,” which were both released on the 1991 album Kerplunk,” as well as a cover of “Walking the Dog” by Rufus Thomas.

The Dookie 30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition will be released on September 29. The release is a massive box set that promises to not leave fans disappointed. Green Day’s compilation album will include 17 unreleased demos and six studio outtakes, including the tracks released as singles. The reissue also includes Woodstock 1994 and Live in Barcelona 1994, with the latter never being released before.

Green Day officially announced the Dookie 30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition in an Instagram post on August 17. “Sometimes you take a gamble and luck’s on your side,” the band wrote in a caption. “Back in the summer of ‘93 Green Day went into the studio to record Dookie and had no idea what their destiny would be.”

“They were young, rebellious, and absolutely scared shitless. There was no telling if they were about to prove everyone wrong or make the biggest mistake of their lives,” Green Day continued. “This year Dookie turns 30 and they’ve cracked open the vaults putting together an epic 30th Anniversary Super Deluxe version of the album that will be available as a 6-LP vinyl, 4-CD box set and up everywhere digitally.”

Recently, actor Michael Imperioli disclosed that the late great James Gandolfini, who played Tony Soprano on HBO’s The Sopranos, was a huge fan of Green Day’s debut album, and even named his dog Dookie. “He would play the vinyl of Dookie in his trailer at work. Totally serious,” Imperioli wrote online, according to Stereogum.“No joke. He loved Green Day.”

“Gandolfini would also sing ‘Basket Case’ and make up his own lyrics about HBO and the writers and producers of The Sopranos,” Gandolfini told Stereogum. “Usually when he was feeling overworked and overexposed, his lyrics would reflect that. Some of the more musical crew members would add a verse or two. Great fun… He also named his dog Dookie and used it in his email address.”

Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for SiriusXM