Jelly Roll Shares Insight Into Debut Country Album, “Whitsitt Chapel”

With a string of accolades and an extremely dedicated following, Jelly Roll has emerged as a force to be reckoned with in the music industry. His undeniable talent recently propelled him to new heights, securing his first No. 1 on Country radio with his debut country single, “Son Of A Sinner.”

Now with his anticipated country debut album, Whitsitt Chapel, Jelly Roll has put his songwriting prowess on display, collaborating with the likes of industry heavyweights such as Miranda Lambert, Ashley McBryde, HARDY, and others. The 13-song album explores a diverse musical range while blending genres.

“This album is about growth and gratitude happening in my life,” Jelly Roll tells American Songwriter. “I wanted to create a project that felt hopeful. I believe the worst feeling a person can have is feeling hopeless or worthless. Therapeutic music. Real music for real people with real problems.”

Jelly Roll is set to embark on a 44-city Backroad Baptism Tour, kicking off on July 28 in Southaven, Mississippi. In addition, the 38-year-old singer recently premiered his documentary, Jelly Roll: Save Me, during two sold-out nights at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. The documentary, available to stream on Hulu, sheds light on Jelly Roll’s journey, from when he was incarcerated as a teen and adult, leading to today as he uses his platform to raise awareness and funds for at-risk youth.

As he continues to sell out prestigious venues like Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena and release captivating singles from his forthcoming album, Whitsitt Chapel, Jelly Roll is … as they say… on a roll.

In his own words, the Tennessee native shares a rundown of a few tunes on his new album, Whitsitt Chapel, below.

1. “Church”

Growing up in the South, I remember when I was young hearing “Down here the only thing you’ll see more of than Churches are Liquor Stores.” … Off a back road by the lake that connects Donelson, Tennessee and Antioch, Tennessee was a small church up on a hill called Whitsitt Chapel Baptist Church, an old school, back road Baptist revival style church. The kind of church that would scare you to heaven during the sermon and then lift you up with a song at the end. I wanted this album to feel like that Sunday morning drive to Church, returning to your roots, through the fog coming off of Percy Priest Lake.

2. “Hold On Me”

One of my favorite forms of artistic nuance is when a song isn’t exactly what it initially appears to be. Perspective is everything. The way we listen to music is just as important as the way music is written. This was a love letter filled with painful truth. I’m not proud of it, but I am proud to be open about it.

3. “The Lost”

This is that backroad baptism, weed-smoking syrup-sipping [song]. I’ve always felt like my music lived somewhere between Willie Nelson and 3-6 Mafia. This song depicts that in all the right ways.

4. “Dancing with the Devil”

Arguably my favorite moment on this album happens on the last hook of this song. I’ll never forget the chills in the room when we went for that last note.

5. “Unlive”

This song is descriptive of a misunderstood culture. I believe it’s an artist’s responsibility to speak for the unspoken for. To quote Struggle [Jennings], “We are poets of the broken.” Special thanks to Yelawolf for doing this for me. He did it on two hours’ notice, right before we turned the album in.

Whitsitt Chapel Track Listing:

1-Halfway To Hell

2—Church

3—The Lost

4—Behind Bars(with Brantley Gilbert and Struggle Jennings)

5—Nail Me

6—Hold On Me

7—Kill A Man

8—Unlive (with Yelawolf)

9—Save Me (with Lainey Wilson)

10—She

11—Need A Favor

12—Dancing With The Devil

13—Hungover In A Church Pew

Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images