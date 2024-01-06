Miranda Lambert Puts on Electric “Drunk” Performance for Las Vegas Velvet Rodeo Residency

Over the last 23 years, Miranda Lambert released eight studio albums that eventually led to a multitude of music awards, including three Grammys. Not to mention, she was also named on the list of 100 Most Influential People by Time. With a career that seems to only grow with each passing year, Lambert recently took over Las Vegas with her Velvet Rodeo The Las Vegas residency that has garnered rave reviews.

Videos by American Songwriter

And speaking of concerts, Lambert shared a video from one of her concerts and fans both there and online couldn’t get enough. Bringing in over 50,000 likes, Lambert posted the video on Twitter. Showing a room flowing with confetti and fans enjoying the moment, the singer commanded the stage with her song “Drunk.”

With fans singing along online, the star received high praise. “Miranda Lambert your so amazing all of your music videos and albums,” wrote one fan, while another added, “The best female country singer ever.”

[Why Read About Miranda Lambert Performing When You Could See Her LIVE]

DRUNK 🥂 live from las vegas 🎉



Get Velvet Rodeo Residency Tickets here: https://t.co/QKhPDPdD2j -Team ML pic.twitter.com/tptlVbQzEx — Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) January 5, 2024

Few Busier than Lambert

In December, Lambert took a moment to thank fans for all their personal support as well as for country music itself. She said, “I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart for spending your money on country music tonight, we love ya. This is just a friendly reminder from me to be who you are all the time no matter what.”

[RELATED: Miranda Lambert’s Slated New Year’s Eve Performance Has Fans Ecstatic: “The Only Plans I Need”]

Meanwhile, country singer Gabby Barrett kicked off 2024 by releasing the song “You’re My Texas,” which she wrote with Lambert, one of country’s most prolific songwriters. In the past year, Lambert also helped write hit songs for Morgan Wallen (“Thought You Should Know”) and Jelly Roll (“The Lost”). She also wrote for Jon Pardi, Chris Stapleton, and Luke Combs. Needless to say, there are few busier than Lambert, yet she continues to expand her career while helping grow country music.

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images