Miranda Lambert, The Lumineers & More Share Their Favorite Memories with Willie Nelson: “He’s So Kind”

Willie Nelson has not only had a monumental impact on the world of music, but he’s also deeply inspired the many artists he’s worked with over the years. That notion was reflected when artists ranging from Miranda Lambert to The Lumineers took to the red carpet at Long Story Short: Willie Nelson 90 at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on Saturday (April 29) where they opened up to American Songwriter about their favorite memories with Nelson. From Thanksgiving dinners to jam sessions on the bus, Nelson has left an impact on artists across generations through his lyrics and words of wisdom alike.

Videos by American Songwriter

©Jay Blakesberg for Blackbird Presents

Miranda Lambert on the Best Advice She Got From Nelson

“I sang with Willie and Kris Kristofferson at the Kennedy Center Honors for Merle Haggard and I don’t know how I’ll top that in life [laughs]. He’s just been so kind and I think that’s advice enough,” Lambert tells American Songwriter. “If you can be as influential as Willie is and still just be humble and down to earth and kind, it’s such a lesson for all of us.”

Photo by Randall Michelson

The Lumineers’ Wesley Schultz on How Nelson Gave Them Permission to Find Their Voice

“[Bandmate Jeremiah Fraites] and I used to play a lot of bars and cover a lot of songs. There are a lot of artists and I could imitate a lot of different voices well, but the hardest thing is to find who you are in your voice. I always wondered if Willie always sang that way because it’s very undeniably him. I think the impact for me was hearing a singer like him embrace his own style and not try to sound like somebody else. Then that thing that starts out and it feels almost like a limitation holding you back, it sets you apart and makes you distinct… I think that really gave us some level of permission to try to do that because he’s running that long road. People love him for life.”

Norah Jones on Meeting Nelson For the First Time on Stage

“My favorite memory is probably the first time I met him at the Fillmore in San Francisco. I opened up for him 21 years ago and it was four nights and I hadn’t met him. On the fourth night, the band asked if I wanted to come sing a song with him and I said, ‘Sure, but I haven’t met him yet, I don’t get it’ [laughs]. They’re like, ‘Don’t worry, he’ll just call you up and you’ll sing ‘Help Me Make it Through the Night.’ I knew that song because I love Kris Kristofferson and I love Willie. So he called my name and I went up and that’s how we met and so that was special. That’s a special memory…I just love going on the bus and hanging because he always wants to play music and listen to stuff. It’s just fun.”

[RELATED: 3 Songs You Didn’t Know Willie Nelson Wrote for Other Artists]

Lyle Lovett on Being “Knighted” by Nelson

“He invited me to come sing harmony with him at The Roxy. It was a showcase, a radio show for Westwood to an audience at the Roxy. There were monitors keeping up with the time because it was a live radio show, and it got down to they were playing the last song and they started flashing ‘one more song.’ I saw him look over at me and I thought, ‘No sir.’ And he looked over again and when the song ended, he walked over to me, and he took off Trigger (his guitar), I felt like I was being knighted or something. He put it around my head and all I can think of is, ‘What am I going to play?’ I was stunned for a second. So I got to do the last song that night and I got to play Trigger. That’s how generous Willie is.”

Margo Price on Having Thanksgiving Dinner at Nelson’s House

“Being able to be at their home for Thanksgiving was one of the most special moments because we all got to go over there and make food and my children were welcome in their home. My son ended up hanging out at Willie’s house pretty much all week and they had some friends over there with a kid that was his age and he got back home he’s like, ‘I watched a movie with Willie Nelson tonight.’ ‘Cool day buddy,’ [laughs].”

Warren Haynes on Nelson’s Incomparable Guitar Playing

“My band Government Mule does [Nelson’s] Outlaw Tour sometimes. About a year ago, there was a night when we did a show together and for some reason, they had Willie’s guitar turned up really loud in the PA and it just reminded me how incredible his guitar playing is. Even right now he plays so brilliantly every night. I can’t think of anyone that is quite as unique.”

Rosanne Cash on How Nelson Paid Tribute to Her Father, Johnny Cash

“It’s a privilege to acknowledge a man like Willie, who’s gotten to this momentous moment in his life and to see how he’s persevered and shown up for work every day and the songwriter that he is, he’s like family,” Cash shared. “I’ve known him since I was a kid. Just being around him and how kind he is and how he accepts everyone for who they are and what they are the moment they’re in, and he doesn’t seem to judge. He’s just authentically himself.

Photo by Josh Timmermans for Blackbird Presents

“I’m part of the Arkansas State University team that’s restoring my dad’s boyhood home and Willie was the headliner for the fundraiser in 2012 and he wouldn’t take a cent for expenses, anything,” she continues. “He just came in and did it. He’s so beautiful.”

Photo by Jay Blakesberg/Courtesy of Blackbird Productions