Miranda Lambert’s Net Worth: From Kerosene to Palomino

Miranda Lambert’s powerhouse vocals have marked her as a force in country music from the moment her debut album was released. Across her decades-long career, she has amassed 7 Platinum albums and the honor of being the most decorated artist in ACM Awards history. With all that in mind, it’s clear to see why the singer has earned such a staggering net worth.

Let’s dive into Lambert’s journey to the top as we uncover how much her star is worth.

Net Worth

CelebrityNetworth.com estimates Lambert’s net worth to be more than $60 million. On top of a handful of Platinum records and countless tour dates, the country star has $3.4 million in property stakes. The property includes three houses, two cabins, a boathouse, a barn, walking trails, a pavilion for private concerts, and even an entire lake. She also previously owned a 10-plus square foot mansion in Brentwood, Tennessee – which was purchased for $2.2 million in 2013.

Early Life

Growing up in Longview, Texas under the musical stewardship of her father – who was a member of a country-rock band – Lambert was destined for stardom. Throughout her childhood, she sang with a host of bands including The Texas Pride Band and the Reo Palm Isle’s house band.

It was at a Johnnie High Country talent show that Lambert received her first big break. After the Revue, she took part in a Nashville recording session to jumpstart her career, though she left feeling a little less than satisfied with the music she was being offered. She then returned home and took up guitar lessons from her father and began writing her own material.

Lambert self-released her debut album in September of 2001 and began promoting it at a country music restaurant, Love and War In Texas. Her success was only middling until she took part in the singing competition Nashville Star. Her stint in the competition led to a record deal with Epic.

Early Career

The follow-up to her debut, Kerosene, was released in March 2005 and quickly found its way to the top of the charts. Eventually going certified Platinum, the singles all broke the Top 40 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart.

She continued the success of Kerosene with Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (2007), which earned Lambert her first Grammy nomination. The LP featured one of her most famous songs to date, “Gunpowder and Lead.” Her subsequent two albums were similarly lauded spawning platinum singles “The House That Built Me” and “Mama’s Broken Heart.”

Pistol Annies

In 2011, Lambert debuted a new project – the all-female country group Pistol Annies. The group that saw Lambert joins ranks with Angaleena Presley and Ashley Monroe, released their debut Hell on Heels in August of the same year, nabbing the No. 1 spot on the Country airplay charts.

Their subsequent albums were just as successful as Lambert’s solo pursuits, carving out yet another space for Lambert in the country sphere.

Road to ‘Palomino’

Lambert’s latest offering follows on from a string of No. 1 albums, a theme that seems to stand the duration of Lambert’s career. Palomino is a loose concept album that charts a course through life on the American road.

Lambert, who has spent a great deal of time touring the country, tells the story of the people and places she came across while taking a break from her grueling release schedule amid the pandemic. Across the album’s 14 tracks, she gives fans a snapshot travelogue that is equal parts idealized and somber. It’s some of her best songwriting to date and a project that feels deeply personal.

Miranda Lambert (Photo: Sony Music)